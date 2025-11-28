India's MoD signed a Rs 7,995 crore deal with the US under the FMS program for a five-year sustainment package for the Navy's MH-60R helicopters. It includes spares, training, and in-country repair facilities to boost operational availability.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States Government for a five-year sustainment support package for the Indian Navy's MH-60R multi-role helicopters, valued at approximately Rs 7,995 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release issued by the Defence Ministry, the agreements, concluded under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Comprehensive Support Framework

The ministry further stated that the sustainment package includes spares, support equipment, product support, training, technical assistance, repair and replenishment of components, and the establishment of intermediate-level repair and maintenance inspection facilities within India.

"Sustainment Support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair & replenishment of components and setting up of 'Intermediate' level component repairs & Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India," the release stated.

Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The ministry further stated that the in-country development of these capabilities would help reduce dependence on the US in the long term and align with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by promoting indigenous services and product development through Indian companies and MSMEs.

Enhanced Operational Availability

The MH-60R Seahawk fleet--equipped for anti-submarine warfare and designed for all-weather operations--will see improved operational availability and maintainability under the new support framework.

The MoD noted that the sustainment programme will strengthen the Navy's ability to operate the helicopters from dispersed bases as well as from frontline warships, ensuring optimal performance across primary and secondary missions.

Background of the Seahawk Fleet

The Indian Navy inducted the MH-60R Seahawk--the maritime version of the Black Hawk helicopter--into service back in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kochi, marking a major milestone in the nation's defence modernisation efforts.

The Seahawk fleet is being formed as INAS 334 squadron, and the helicopters are part of the 24-aircraft procurement signed with the US government under an FMS agreement in February 2020.

Official Announcement

The ministry also made the announcement of the Rs 7,995-crore pact in a post on X.

"Ministry of Defence has signed Letters of Offer & Acceptance with the US Government for five-year sustainment support of the Indian Navy's MH-60R helicopters, valued at approx. Rs 7,995 crore. The FMS-route LOAs, inked in presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, will enable in-country repairs, training & maintenance facilities--boosting operational availability, capability build-up and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry stated.