India condemned Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan, calling them a violation of sovereignty. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the civilian deaths and infrastructure damage, which included Kam Air's fuel reserves for Hajj flights.

India Condemns Pakistani Aggression

India on Saturday strongly condemned recent air strikes carried out by Pakistan on Afghan territory, stating that such actions violate Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response to media queries on the strikes, Official Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated in a statement that India strongly opposes the use of force that results in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. India has consistently emphasised the importance of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity while calling for stability and peace in the region.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure. This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan. India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," the statement read.

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Airstrikes Target Civilian Infrastructure

The development follows the earlier airstrike that Pakistan conducted in Afghanistan, which Kabul said caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Officials from Kam Air confirmed to Tolo News that the airline's fuel reserves stored at Kandahar Airport were hit during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) on Friday. They added that the fuel stock had been kept for this year's Hajj flights, raising concerns about disruptions to aviation operations.

Afghan Spokesperson Accuses Pakistan

Afghanistan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of striking civilian infrastructure. In a post on X, Mujahid said the targeted fuel facility supplied domestic airlines and aircraft operated by the United Nations. He further alleged that Pakistan had previously targeted fuel storage belonging to a trader named Haji Khan Zadah.

UNAMA Reports on Civilian Casualties

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the latest strikes have also resulted in more civilian casualties. "UNAMA documented at least four civilian deaths and 14 injured, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Pul-e-Charkhi area in Kabul Afghanistan last night. We continue to call for an immediate cessation in hostilities to prevent further loss of civilian life," the mission said.

It added that civilians were bearing the brunt of the renewed violence. "Civilians, mostly women and children, continue to pay the price for the latest escalation in cross-border violence. Since 26 February, UNAMA has recorded at least 75 civilians killed and 193 injured in Afghanistan as a result of ongoing armed clashes," the mission said.

Previous Incidents of Shelling

According to Tolo News, Pakistan's military had earlier targeted areas in the Alisher-Terezai district of Khost province near the Durand Line using artillery fire. Four members of a family were killed and three others were injured in the shelling. (ANI)