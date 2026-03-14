Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman stated that security in West Asia relies on regional cooperation, not the US presence. He vowed to defend against US-Israeli 'aggression,' called US statements untrustworthy, and asserted Iran's nuclear program is peaceful.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that security and stability in West Asia depend on cooperation among regional countries, noting that the presence of the US, along with its allies, has brought no peace or stability in the region. In an interview with Xinhua, Baghaei said Iran remains determined to defend itself against what he described as aggression by the United States and Israel as the conflict escalates in the region.

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Iran Pledges Self-Defense Against 'Aggression'

Calling the US-Israel attacks on Iranian territory a violation of international law, the Iranian spokesperson said such actions constituted a breach of peace and could not be justified under any legal framework. "This act of aggression cannot be justified by any argument or rule of international law. It is a breach of peace, and the Iranian nation is resolute to defend itself as long as it takes," Baghaei told Xinhua.

US Credibility and Role in Conflict Questioned

He also criticised statements made by US authorities, claiming they lack credibility. "No person of common sense regards American authorities' statements and remarks to be trustworthy, as they are not stable, change their words and make contradictory remarks about each and every topic of international relations," he said, as quoted by Xinhua.

Baghaei asserted that Iran did not initiate the conflict and alleged that the United States had entered the war by choice, possibly influenced by Israel. "We did not start this war. It was the U.S. war of choice. They were dragged into this war, perhaps by Israel, out of their miscalculation that they could easily make Iran surrender," Baghaei said.

On Nuclear Program and Regional Ties

Referring to Iran's nuclear programme, the spokesperson reiterated that Tehran's atomic activities are peaceful and accused the United States and Israel of spreading misinformation about possible weaponisation. He further emphasised Iran's intention to strengthen ties with countries in the Persian Gulf and neighbouring regions, stating that long-term security and stability depend on cooperation among regional states. "Our intention is to strengthen our relations with each and every state in the Persian Gulf region and our neighbouring countries," he said, as quoted by Xinhua, adding that the security and stability of the region are very much dependent on cooperation among the regional countries.

Baghaei added that Iran holds no hostility towards countries in the region, but said American military bases located around Iran were being targeted because they were being used to carry out military operations against the Islamic Republic.

US Presence Seen as Destabilizing

According to the Iranian spokesperson, regional countries are increasingly recognising that the presence of US military forces has not contributed to peace and stability. He also accused the United States of disrupting international trade through unilateral sanctions, describing Washington's actions as "lawless and rogue, which pose a serious danger to international peace and security."