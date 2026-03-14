The Israeli Air Force struck Iran's primary space research center and aerial defense production sites. The move came after Iran launched missiles toward Israel. Separately, the IAF eliminated a key Hezbollah and Quds Force commander.

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Military and Space Facilities

The Israeli Air Force shared on Saturday that it struck the primary research centre of the Iranian Space Agency and several aerial defence systems production sites. Sharing the details in a post on X, it said that the research centre contained strategic laboratories used for developing military satellites, intelligence collection, & directing fire toward targets across the Middle East. "STRUCK: The primary research center of the Iranian Space Agency & an aerial defense system production factory. The center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites, intelligence collection, & directing fire toward targets across the Middle East. The IAF also struck several Iranian terror regime aerial defense systems production sites including a key factory", the post said. https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2032804504802930971?s=20

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Earlier on Saturday evening, the Israeli Air Force said that the IDF identified that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel and said that defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. It advised the public to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives--they save lives. https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2032769095779668264?s=20

Hezbollah Commander Eliminated in Separate Strike

Meanwhile, in another post on X, the Israeli Air Force also said that under the direction of Military Intelligence, earlier this week, it struck and eliminated Sham Abd al-Karim Yassin, a key commander in Hezbollah's communications unit and the Palestine Corps of Iran's Quds Force. The post added, "The communications array serves as the headquarters unit responsible for maintaining the continuity of communications in the Hezbollah terror organization. In his role, he was responsible for strengthening the Hezbollah terror organization and restoring its capabilities following Operation Northern Arrows. Additionally, Yassin worked to establish an Iranian foothold in Lebanon and promoted terror plots under the direction of the Iranian terror regime. This is the fifth commander from the Quds Force unit and the third commander from the "Palestine Corps" to be eliminated since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. The IDF will continue to operate forcefully against the Hezbollah terror organization, which decided to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian regime, and will not allow harm to the citizens of the State of Israel." https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2032817736305234268?s=20

Escalating Regional Conflict

The current round of conflict in West Asia started on February 28, when US-Israeli strikes resulted in the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

UN Chief Calls for De-escalation

Earlier on Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue. Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. (ANI)