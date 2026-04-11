Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau in Washington to review the India-US bilateral agenda, discussing trade, tech, energy, and defence for the coming year and planning high-level engagements.

Misri Holds Talks with US Deputy Secretary of State

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday (local time) held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on upcoming high-level India-US engagements. Official Spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Misri and Landau reviewed the full bilateral agenda for the coming year.

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In a post on X, he said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at Department of State. They reviewed the full bilateral agenda for the coming year, including trade, tech, energy, defence and upcoming high-level India-US engagements and ongoing regional developments." Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri had a productive meeting with @DeputySecState Christopher Landau at @StateDept. They reviewed the full bilateral agenda for the coming year, including trade, tech, energy, defence and upcoming high-level India-US engagements and ongoing regional… pic.twitter.com/9oeOT3E5pp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 11, 2026

Discussions on Trade, Energy and AI

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence.

In a post on X, Helberg said, "It was a pleasure meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss trade and energy cooperation. India is an important member of Pax Silica, and we look forward to working with them to promote pro-innovation policy frameworks while addressing regulatory challenges and the rapid buildout of secure and trusted AI infrastructure in our countries." It was a pleasure meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss 🇺🇸-🇮🇳 trade and energy cooperation. India is an important member of Pax Silica, and we look forward to working with them to promote pro-innovation policy frameworks while addressing regulatory… pic.twitter.com/ubUyJtggdM — Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) April 10, 2026

High-Level Engagements in Washington

Meanwhile, Misri, who was on a three-day visit to Washington, had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was scheduled to visit India the following month.

Focus on Regional Security and Defence

Earlier, Misri engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior United States officials, focusing on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, while also reviewing key aspects of strategic defence and trade relations between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This encounter followed their recent dialogue in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, after Colby's visit to India last month to push forward the bilateral defence partnership. (ANI)