US Pacific Air Forces Commander Kevin B Schneider met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. They discussed advancing defence initiatives and enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training and exchanges.

Commander of the Pacific Air Forces and Air Component Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Kevin B Schneider, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in the national capital on Friday to advance bilateral defence initiatives and deepen military-to-military cooperation between India and the United States.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on enhancing collaboration through joint exercises. "Commander, Pacific Air Forces & Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command General Kevin B Schneider today called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Discussions focused on advancing defence initiatives and enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits & strategic exchanges," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement shared on X. https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2047636206566142445

Strengthening Interoperability

The meeting comes amid sustained efforts by both nations to strengthen interoperability between their armed forces and expand engagement across multiple domains, including air, land and maritime security.

A Pillar of Strategic Partnership

Defence ties between India and the United States have significantly expanded over the past decade, with both sides increasingly participating in complex joint exercises and institutional dialogues.

The emphasis on training visits and strategic exchanges is expected to further enhance professional exchanges and knowledge sharing.

The United States remains one of India's key strategic partners, and defence cooperation has emerged as a central pillar of the broader bilateral relationship.

Regular engagements between senior defence officials underscore a shared commitment to maintaining regional stability and addressing evolving geopolitical dynamics.

The latest meeting also highlights the importance of sustained dialogue mechanisms in ensuring continuity in defence partnerships. (ANI)