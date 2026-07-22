President Droupadi Murmu and North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi bust in Skopje. Murmu called it a symbol of friendship and addressed the Assembly, highlighting historic ties between the nations.

Gandhi Bust Unveiled as Symbol of Friendship

In a historic highlight of her state visit to North Macedonia, President Droupadi Murmu, alongside North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, jointly unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Museum of the City of Skopje. Calling the unveiling a milestone in bilateral relations, President Murmu, in a post on X, expressed confidence that the bust will "stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity."

President Droupadi Murmu and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum. The President expressed confidence that the bust will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the… pic.twitter.com/67K6kWb55p — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2026

The museum referred to in the post is called the 'Museum of the City of Skopje '. It is a complex city museum focusing on Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, development from its origins to the modern era. The museum is home to permanent exhibitions representing the history of Skopje, from the first recorded settlements around 3000 BC to the present.

President Murmu Addresses North Macedonian Assembly

Earlier on Tuesday, the President of India addressed the members of the Assembly of North Macedonia at Skopje on Tuesday in the presence of the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that "we in India regard the Republic of North Macedonia not as a distant country but as an important pillar in the architecture of a stable, multipolar, and prosperous global future."

"Our relationship was set in motion more than two millennia ago. The historic expeditions of warriors and traders from this region opened vital corridors for trade, philosophy, and art, connecting our early civilisations," the statement added.

Shared Democratic Faith and Parliamentary Diplomacy

The President said that "democracy is not merely a system of governance; it is a shared article of faith that unites India and North Macedonia".

"Our parliaments are the guardians of our peoples' freedoms, the architects of our laws, and the mirrors of our national conscience. This is why parliamentary diplomacy is important," as per the statement.

She stated that interactions between our Members of Parliament build institutional trust that endures beyond political cycles. She urged young legislators to travel between New Delhi and Skopje and share best practices in parliamentary practices and public policy formulation, the statement added.

India's View on Southeast Europe

The President underlined that the geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting.

"In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation," the statement added.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Skopje on Monday night on the second leg of her three-nation State Visit. (ANI)