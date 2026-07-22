The FBI is searching for Harmanveer Singh, 31, for his alleged role in a transnational drug trafficking operation. The search is part of 'Operation Hard Ball,' a crackdown on crime syndicates operating in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Following a major international law enforcement crackdown codenamed "Operation Hard Ball", the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a search for Harmanveer Singh over his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation linked to a Canada-based crime syndicate, according to the federal agency.

Details of the Allegations

As per the FBI, Singh, 31, is wanted for his alleged role in a "transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances." The investigation revealed that Singh allegedly managed narcotics trafficking operations for the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group. The FBI stated that the Dhanda network allegedly moved large shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine across drug trafficking networks operating in the US, Canada and Mexico.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh by the US District Court for the Central District of California on June 23, 2026. The action came after he was charged with "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances," according to federal court records. Investigating agencies noted that Singh also uses the aliases "Hari Gautam" and "Harman Sandhu."

'Operation Hard Ball' Crackdown

"Operation Hard Ball" was conducted as a joint international law enforcement operation targeting transnational organised crime networks originating from India. According to officials, the operation focused on three major syndicates: the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Ravinder Dhanda network and the Bhagwanpuria gang.

The joint operation involving law enforcement authorities across the US, Canada and Europe resulted in 24 arrests and 37 indictments across the United States. The charges include widespread racketeering, contract killings, drug trafficking and extortion within North America, as per official reports. Alongside the search for Singh, authorities have launched a manhunt for Goldy Brar, with the FBI announcing a reward of USD 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. (ANI)