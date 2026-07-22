EAM S Jaishankar met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Manila, stating that border peace is a prerequisite for normal ties. He also raised economic concerns like trade deficits and market access, amid the gradual normalization of India-China relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday that ensuring stability along frontier regions remains a "pre-requisite" for restoring standard diplomatic engagements, emphasising that bilateral relations ought to be anchored in mutual respect, interest and sensitivity. During the talks, Jaishankar raised crucial economic concerns with his counterpart, drawing attention to market entry barriers, expanding trade deficits and unpredictable global supply networks.

Both diplomatic representatives gathered in the capital of the Philippines to participate in key ministerial discussions hosted under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) umbrella. Ties between the two Asian giants have witnessed progressive normalisation measures recently, following years of acute tension triggered by the long-drawn military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began four years ago.

Addressing the delegation, Jaishankar stressed that a stable and cooperative partnership requires a foundational framework governed by shared principles. "We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity," he remarked during his opening statement.

He further added, "Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world."

Border Stability a 'Non-Negotiable' Prerequisite

Reiterating the absolute necessity of maintaining calm along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the minister noted that border stability is non-negotiable. "Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective," Jaishankar asserted.

"This will continue to need our constant attention. Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement," he highlighted.

Calling for prudent diplomatic stewardship, Jaishankar cautioned that differing views should be prevented from escalating into active confrontation. "It is natural that as two large and important nations, and that too proximate neighbours, India and China would have their own particular interests," he stated.

"That is why our leaders had agreed that differences should not become disputes. It is the responsibility of diplomacy to properly manage them," the minister maintained.

Economic Frictions and Trade Priorities

Shifting focus to economic friction points, the foreign minister outlined New Delhi's key trade priorities. "Fair market access and a trade balance rank high in that regard. There are also concerns about predictability of supply chains. Facilitating both official and people-to-people exchanges merit our attention," he pointed out.

He added, "We also need to agree on the meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per our mutual priorities."

Gradual Normalisation and Diplomatic Progress

Military and diplomatic negotiations had previously enabled both nations to pull back frontline formations from multiple contentious sectors along the LAC. In October 2024, both sides successfully executed a troop disengagement agreement focused on Depsang and Demchok, resolving the final remaining standoff locations in eastern Ladakh.

Shortly after the breakthrough, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping convened a bilateral session in Kazan, outlining roadmap directives to rebuild trust. The bilateral dialogue was further strengthened when PM Modi visited Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit, holding comprehensive discussions with President Xi. During that exchange, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to advancing bilateral engagement through mutual trust and respect.

Referencing those key presidential exchanges, Jaishankar affirmed, "Since the meeting of our leaders in Kazan in October 2024, relations between India and China have been gradually normalising. This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August."

He expressed appreciation for the progress made over recent months towards restoring normalcy. "This includes resumption of direct flights, updating of the visa regime, restarting the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, and re-commencing border trade," Jaishankar noted.

The minister also acknowledged Beijing's constructive engagement with Indian-led multilateral programmes under the BRICS banner. "India is the chair of the BRICS this year. Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the support that China has given to various BRICS activities and initiatives during our chairship," he stated.

Touching upon prevailing international uncertainties, Jaishankar said, "The global situation is currently extremely complicated. Meeting at an international gathering, it would be appropriate to exchange views on some of its pressing aspects." (ANI)