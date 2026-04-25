Union Minister Pabitra Margherita met with Tuvalu's ministers for education, health, trade, and climate change to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation. Talks focused on health, education, climate-resilient infrastructure, and sustainable development.

Margherita Meets Tuvalu's Education and Health Minister

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday held talks with Hamoa Holona, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Health of Tuvalu . Holona and Margherita discussed ways to expand cooperation.

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In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Hamoa Holona, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Health. Discussed ways to further expand India-Tuvalu cooperation in the education and health sectors."

Pleased to meet Hamoa Holona, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Health. Discussed ways to further expand India-Tuvalu cooperation in the education and health sectors.@PMOIndia@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/vzcc3DBYq7 — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) April 25, 2026

Discussions with Acting PM on Trade and Development

Earlier in the day, Margherita held trade-related talks with Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu.

Margherita on Friday affirmed India's steadfastness in Tuvalu's development journey. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Hon. Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu. India and Tuvalu share a deep partnership rooted in shared values and commitment. Had Productive discussions on strengthening our bilateral development cooperation, including in health and building climate-resilient infrastructure. India remains a steadfast partner in Tuvalu's development journey."

Pleased to meet Hon. Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu. India and Tuvalu share a deep partnership rooted in shared values and commitment. Had Productive discussions on strengthening our bilateral development… pic.twitter.com/rgkImIa9KG — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) April 24, 2026

Meetings with Other Dignitaries

Margherita also called on Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on His Excellency Reverend Sir Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu. Had a warm and productive discussion on further strengthening India-Tuvalu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming our shared commitment to the progress and well-being of our peoples."

Honoured to call on His Excellency Reverend Sir Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu. Had a warm and productive discussion on further strengthening India–Tuvalu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming our shared commitment to the progress and… pic.twitter.com/zrhPzCm2Qp — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) April 24, 2026

Margherita also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation with Tuvalu's Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Maina Vakafua Talia.

"Happy to meet Tuvalu's Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Hon. Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia. Exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, sustainable development and capacity building."

Happy to meet Tuvalu’s Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Hon. Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia. Exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, sustainable development and capacity building. @PMOIndia@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/IOXJCQ3Wg6 — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) April 24, 2026

Margherita is in Tuvalu "for a two-day visit, where he will engage in bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries of the country," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)

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