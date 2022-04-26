Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India stresses on two-state solution while expressing concern over violence in Jerusalem at UNSC

    The senior official stated that India is also deeply concerned about terrorist attacks and violent incidents in Israel and the West Bank. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    While talking at the United Nations Security Council, India on Tuesday, expressed concerns about the incidents that happened at the holy place of Jerusalem during the ongoing Ramzan. Additionally, the historical status quo of such sites should be respected and upheld. 

    While talking at an open debate in the UNSC on the Middle East situation, India's R Ravindra, the deputy permanent representative, stated that all acts of obstruction, vandalism, desecration, which violate the sanctity of holy places, whether in Jerusalem, Nablus, or elsewhere, must be unequivocally condemned. 

    Also Read: Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report

    Additionally, speaking about India's commitment to establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state living within secure and recognised borders, side by side with Israel in peace. India highlighted that there is no other solution than a negotiated two-state solution. 

    The senior official stated that India is also deeply concerned about terrorist attacks and violent incidents in Israel and the West Bank. He mentioned the recent rocket attack from Gaza and Israel's retaliatory strikes, demonstrating the situation's fragility and the possibility of escalation.

    Also Read: Palestinian claims he smuggled sperms from jail in bags of chips, became father of 4

    He added that India recognises measures made by Isreal, Jordan, Palestinian Authority, and other countries to avert escalation. 

    Ravindra expressed regret that, despite these efforts, the on-the-ground situation had deteriorated again while urging all stakeholders to refrain from provocations and incitement that could worsen the situation. India supports all measures to restore calm, Ravindra added. 

    Also Read: India expresses concerns at UN over possible renewal of Israel, Palestine conflict

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
