    Palestinian claims he smuggled sperms from jail in bags of chips, became father of 4

    The man claimed that the sperm was wrapped in bags of potato chips and marked so that the recipient understood it. The bags were then smuggled through the prison canteen. 

    Palestinian claims he smuggled sperms from jail in bags of chips became father of 4
    Team Newsable
    Tel Aviv, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    A Palestinian, who had been in jail for terrorism charges, has reportedly claimed that he fathered four children over a period of 15 years while in prison. How did he do it? Apparently, he smuggled his sperm from the jail in potato chips bags.

    The Jerusalem Post cited a report by the Palestinian Media Watch about the bizarre claim by Al Qarawi, who was released in March last year. 

    Qarawi reportedly told the Palestinian Authority Television that the sperm was wrapped in bags of potato chips and marked so that the recipient understood it. The bags were then smuggled through the prison canteen. 

    The bags were reportedly shared with his parents and spouse when they visited him in the jail. They used to take these bags to an IVF medical centre. Al-Qarawi, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, was arrested for his involvement in the second Palestinian uprising (1987-1993) and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released this month following which he appeared on the Palestinian Authority Television.

    Fact-check

    According to multiple health experts, sperm are unlikely to last more than an hour outside the body, even in a body-temperature environment. Semen is a mixture of sperm in seminal fluid that carries the sperm, protecting them. There is nothing to keep the sperm safe once the seminal fluid has evaporated.

    However, if frozen, sperm can be stored up to a period of 10 years. This requires a special freezing technique known as medical cryopreservation.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
