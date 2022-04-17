Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report

    Jerusalem, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Ten protesters were injured when clashes erupted between Palestinian demonstrators and the Israeli police on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of severe riots two days earlier.
     
    On Sunday early morning, hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators began assembling piles of stones shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police stated. 

    Jews are permitted to visit but not pray at the site, also known as Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

    The police stated its troops entered the compound to remove the demonstrators and 're-establish order'. The Palestinian Red Crescent stated its medics had treated ten injured people.

    It stated that the eight people were injured in the police intrusion, and two more were wounded by rubber-coated bullets, adding that three were brought to the hospital.
     
    Following the AFP, their team close to the entrance to the compound witnessed ambulances, heavily armed police, and concrete blocks smashed into smaller pieces. 

    In some other parts of the city, the Palestinian teens threw stones at passing buses, hurting five Israelis, as per local media and police, who stated that they had arrested two Palestinians.

    The newest tensions in Jerusalem occur as all three Abrahamic faiths observe important festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter, and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

    In late March and early April, two deadly attacks by Palestinians in or near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv occurred, as did large arrests by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

    Police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa compound on Friday morning, including inside the Al-Aqsa mosque, bringing harsh condemnation from Muslim countries. The roughness wounded nearly 150 people. 

    A year after the last major battle between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, the United Nations has urged for calm.

