Discussions during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's visit covered geopolitical conflicts and strengthening security. India was appreciated as a leader of the Global South and a valuable partner for Korea to develop global opinions.

Global Security and India's Role

During the seminal visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, discussions were held on the geopolitical conflicts across the world--Gulf region, Ukraine and Russia and a call was given to strengthen security and multilateral institutions. India as the leader of the Global South was appreciated as a valuable partner for Korea to interact and develop global opinions.

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The details were shared by MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran on Monday during a special briefing on the visit of the South Korean president. He said, "There was a general discussion in the sense of the upheaval caused by geopolitical contestations, conflicts, both in Ukraine, Russia and in the Gulf region. Overall, it was agreed that we should cooperate to try to strengthen peace and security and strengthen multilateral institutions."

Cooperation on Denuclearisation and Non-Proliferation

Kumaran said that India's role as the leader of the Global South was seen as important by Korea to further develop positions representing global opinion, and that the South Korean President praised Indian support for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. The talks also touched briefly upon non-proliferation and ensuring sensitive tech does not fall in the hands of adversaries. "It was seen that India, as the leader of the global south, would be a useful partner for Korea to interact with and to develop positions that broadly represent global opinion. In that context, the President of Korea appreciated our support for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. There was also a brief discussion about nonproliferation and cooperation in the area of making sure that sensitive technologies do not fall into the hands of non-state actors and other kinds of sanctioned entities", Kumaran said.

Deeper Cooperation in Strategic Sectors

Earlier, while speaking at the Hyderabad House, South Korea on Monday called for deeper cooperation with India across strategic industries, finance, and emerging technologies, while also highlighting India's role in regional and global peace.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate on stabilising energy supply chains to better navigate uncertainties stemming from the war in West Asia.

Pillars of Stability in a Tense World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the role of India and South Korea as pillars of stability amidst rising global tensions, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations toward a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Delivering the joint press statement after the exchange of agreements, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of the partnership in the current geopolitical climate. "In this era of global tension, India and Korea together give the message of peace and stability," PM Modi stated. The diplomatic significance of this partnership is underscored by the current international landscape. Since February 2026, the intensification of hostilities in West Asia, fuelled by reciprocal military actions between US-Israeli forces and Iran, has severely compromised international security and caused extensive turbulence in global shipping corridors. (ANI)