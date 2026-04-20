PM Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met in Delhi, calling their nations pillars of stability. They signed MoUs for strategic cooperation and stressed a shared commitment to a peaceful, inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

India, South Korea Bolster Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the role of India and South Korea as pillars of stability amidst rising global tensions, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations toward a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

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Following the high-level delegation talks held in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi and President Lee Jae-myung oversaw the exchange of multiple MoUs between India and South Korea. Designed to bolster bilateral cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, these agreements were formalised during a joint press statement at Hyderabad House, signifying a pivotal milestone in the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Delivering the joint press statement after the exchange of agreements, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of the partnership in the current geopolitical climate. "In this era of global tension, India and Korea together give the message of peace and stability," PM Modi stated.

Strengthening Cooperation Amidst Global Tensions

The diplomatic significance of this partnership is underscored by the current international landscape. Since February 2026, the intensification of hostilities in West Asia fuelled by reciprocal military actions between US-Israeli forces and Iran has severely compromised international security and caused extensive turbulence in global shipping corridors.

Against this backdrop of instability, the Prime Minister welcomed Seoul's decision to join key international frameworks led by India. "We are very happy that today, Korea is joining the International Solar Alliance and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," he noted.

A Partnership for Global Progress

Stressing the common vision held by both democracies for regional security, the Prime Minister said, "We will continue to contribute towards a peaceful, progressive and inclusive Indo-Pacific through our joint efforts." He also pointed out that both nations remain in agreement that "reforms in global institutions are essential to address global challenges."

Evoking historical ties to frame the modern partnership, PM Modi recalled the words of India's Nobel laureate. "Almost a hundred years ago, India's great poet Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore called Korea the Lamp of the East and today, Korea is an important partner to realise our resolve of a developed India 2047," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the bilateral synergy would have a far-reaching impact beyond the two nations. "Let us, through our partnership, pave the way for progress and prosperity not only for both countries but for the entire world," PM Modi said.