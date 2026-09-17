India reaffirmed its commitment to energy security for its 1.4 billion people after the US passed a Russia sanctions bill. New Delhi noted it had highlighted the risks to the US and would take all necessary measures to protect its interests.

India on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people after the US House of Representatives passed the Russia sanctions bill, which also targets Moscow's major energy importers, including India, while noting that during high-level talks with US interlocutors, New Delhi had highlighted the potential trade and economic risks arising from the legislation.

India Firm on Energy Security, Protecting Trade Interests

In a statement issued following the passing of the legislation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi made clear its determination to protect its trade and economic interests while monitoring further developments on the matter. Reiterating India's position on energy security, the ministry said, "As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics."

The statement also noted that the issue had been discussed at senior levels between India and the United States in recent months, with New Delhi conveying its concerns over the possible impact on bilateral ties as well as global energy markets. "This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," the statement added.

India also signalled that it would take steps to safeguard its economic and trade interests as the US legislation moves forward. "The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments," the ministry said.

About the US Russia Sanctions Legislation

The MEA statement came after the US House passed the Russia sanctions legislation by 262 votes to 159 on Wednesday. The bill now moves to US President Donald Trump for enactment. Named after late Republican congressman and a Trump ally Lindsey O Graham, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026", the legislation was developed over more than a year of negotiations and expands sanctions targeting Russian officials, financial institutions and banking authorities.

The legislation also targets vessels linked to Russia's "shadow fleet", which the US says has been used to maintain the flow of Russian energy shipments despite existing Western restrictions.

Authority to Impose Tariffs

A major provision of the bill would provide the US President with authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the five largest importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas.

The legislation includes an exemption for countries importing less than 15 per cent of Russian natural gas exports that have taken substantial measures to reduce those purchases.

Potential Impact on India

For India, the legislation establishes a statutory pathway that could allow Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Indian imports in response to continued purchases of Russian energy. However, the bill does not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Instead, it gives the executive branch authority to impose such tariffs under specified statutory conditions if the legislation is enacted and subsequently invoked by Trump.

India and China are among the major purchasers of Russian crude, making their continued energy trade with Moscow a significant element of the debate surrounding the legislation. Supporters of the measure have argued that access to the US market could be used as leverage against countries continuing to purchase Russian energy.

Legislative Journey and Other Provisions

The Senate had earlier approved the legislation by an 86-11 vote on August 7. Its progress in the House subsequently slowed amid disagreements over the tariff provisions.

The package also incorporates Trump's demand for a five-year extension of existing sanctions on Iran, which was a key element in securing his backing for the legislation. (ANI)