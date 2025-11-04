India and Portugal held the 5th Foreign Office Consultations in Lisbon, reviewing bilateral relations and discussing regional and global issues. The talks focused on deepening ties in trade, renewable energy, and digital innovation.

India and Portugal held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Lisbon, where both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and discussed key regional and global developments.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of the meeting on X, noting that both sides reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, led the Indian delegation, while the Portuguese side was represented by Helena Malceta, Director General of Foreign Policy at Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorgecalled on HE Ms. Ana Isable Xavier @aixavier, Secretary of State of Portugal during his visit to Lisbon. He also held the 5th round of India-Portugal Foreign Office Consultations with Ms. Helena Malceta, Director General of Foreign Policy. Both sides reviewed all aspects of India-Portugal bilateral relations and discussed India -EU relations, issues of mutual interest including regional and global developments," MEA said in a post on X on Monday.

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

During the talks, both sides exchanged views on political, economic, cultural, and technological cooperation, and explored ways to further deepen engagement in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, digital innovation, startups, and maritime partnership.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Sibi George also called on Portugal's Secretary of State, Ana Isabel Xavier. The meeting focused on strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation across trade, education, and mobility.

Deep-Rooted Diplomatic and Historical Ties

India's relations with Portugal have historically been warm and friendly. Diplomatic ties were established in 1949, and the two nations share a connection that dates back over 500 years when Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama first arrived in Calicut (now Kozhikode), Kerala, in 1498.

Over the years, Portugal has been a consistent supporter of India's bid for permanent membership in the UN Security Council and its inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, as per MEA.

Portugal also played a key role in initiating the first India-EU Summit. The idea was proposed during the tenure of current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was then Prime Minister of Portugal. The inaugural India-EU Summit was subsequently held in Lisbon in 2000 under the Portuguese presidency of the European Union and was attended by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Broader Context: India-EU Trade Relations

The latest consultations come at a time when India and the European Union are working to advance the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). A senior team of EU negotiators is currently in New Delhi from November 3 to 7, 2025, to hold talks aimed at resolving key issues and moving toward a balanced trade framework that benefits both sides, according to a press statement by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

This follows Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Brussels (October 27-28), where he held discussions with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expedite negotiations and build a comprehensive trade and investment partnership. (ANI)