The Permanent Missions of India and Oman to the UN co-hosted an event on the INSV Kaundinya. This highlighted ancient maritime trade routes and the deep historical ties between the two nations across the Indian Ocean region.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations co-organised a special event titled "Ancient Trade Routes: The Journey of INSV Kaundinya" in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Oman to the UN, highlighting the deep historical maritime linkages between the two countries across the Indian Ocean region, showcased through the maiden overseas voyage of INSV Kaundinya to Oman and its historic return passage across the Arabian Sea.

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According to a post on X by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, the event was attended by several Permanent Representatives and members of the diplomatic corps, underscoring broad international interest in India's ancient maritime heritage and contemporary ocean diplomacy.

The programme showcased the voyages of INSV Kaundinya, a stitched-plank sailing vessel inspired by traditional Indian shipbuilding techniques and its expedition, which retraces ancient Indian Ocean trade routes that historically connected India with the Arabian Peninsula and East Africa. "Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations co-organised an event titled "Ancient Trade Routes: The Journey of INSV Kaundinya", along with Oman Mission To UN. The event was attended by many Permanent Representatives and members of the diplomatic corps. The voyages of INSV Kaundinya, a stitched-plank sailing vessel inspired by ancient Indian shipbuilding traditions, highlight India's ancient maritime trade routes across the Indian Ocean, connecting India with the Arabian Peninsula and East Africa," the post read.

The initiative highlighted the longstanding maritime civilisational ties between India and Oman, emphasising their shared role as responsible seafaring nations with deep-rooted historical connections across the Indian Ocean. "These ancient trade routes highlight the longstanding role of India and Oman as responsible maritime civilisations," the post added.

Sailors who participated in the INSV Kaundinya expedition also shared insights from their recent voyage, offering a first-hand account of the maritime journey that aimed to recreate ancient trade route experiences.

The event further underlined the importance of preserving maritime heritage while promoting contemporary ocean governance, international cooperation, and sustainable connectivity across regions.

Reviving Ancient Shipbuilding

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya made the successful completion of its maiden overseas voyage to the Sultanate of Oman and its return passage across the Arabian Sea in March 2, 2026. INSV Kaundinya is a traditionally constructed stitched ship, built entirely using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques in which wooden planks are hand-stitched together using coir rope and sealed with natural resins. The vessel represents a revival of India's centuries-old maritime craftsmanship and reflects efforts to preserve traditional knowledge systems.

A Glimpse into History: The Vessel's Design

Conceptualised from a 5th-century CE depiction in the Ajanta Caves and constructed under the supervision of the Indian Navy in collaboration with traditional artisans, the vessel combines ancient design principles with modern naval engineering validation.

Retracing Historic Routes

The vessel sailed from Porbandar on December 29, 2025, en route to Muscat, retracing historic maritime trade routes once used by Indian seafarers. It arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos on January 14, 2026, where it was accorded a ceremonial welcome in the presence of Omani dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)