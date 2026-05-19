Shashi Tharoor returned to the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University to deliver the commencement address for the Class of 2026 and receive the prestigious Dean’s Medal. Tharoor reflected on his journey from being the only Indian student at Fletcher in 1975 to becoming one of its most celebrated alumni.

The prestigious Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Boston welcomed back one of its most accomplished alumni as Indian parliamentarian, author, and former United Nations diplomat Shashi Tharoor returned to campus to deliver the commencement address for the graduating class of 2026 and receive the institution’s prestigious Dean’s Medal.

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For the graduating students assembled at Fletcher’s 92nd commencement ceremony, the occasion carried a special sense of pride and inspiration. Many saw Dr. Tharoor’s journey as the embodiment of the global outlook, public service, and intellectual engagement that the school seeks to cultivate in its students. ”A Fletcher alumnus himself, Dr. Tharoor earned multiple degrees from the institution before embarking on a distinguished international career spanning diplomacy, politics, literature, and public affairs.

The Dean’s Medal, one of Fletcher’s highest honors, is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributions to international affairs and public service. Over the decades, Dr. Tharoor built a global reputation through his work at the United Nations, where he rose to the rank of Under-Secretary-General, and later as a prominent voice in Indian politics and global diplomacy.

In a commencement speech that combined reflection with urgency, Dr. Tharoor addressed the rapidly changing geopolitical realities confronting the world today. He spoke about growing global instability, deepening strategic rivalries, wars, economic uncertainty, and the mounting pressures on multilateral institutions created in the aftermath of World War II.

Warning that the foundations of international cooperation were increasingly under strain, Dr. Tharoor stressed that diplomacy and multilateral engagement remained essential in tackling the world’s biggest challenges. He reminded graduates that the current global environment required leaders capable of dialogue, empathy, and principled decision-making.

At the heart of his message was a call for purposeful leadership. Urging students to begin their careers with “intention and purpose,” Dr. Tharoor encouraged them to look beyond professional success and remain committed to making meaningful contributions to society and the international community.

“Go out into the world not to control it, because you cannot, but to engage with it, often in the company of those who do not entirely agree with you, to help shape it and, when necessary, to challenge it,” he said.

Reflecting on the occasion later, Dr. Tharoor described the recognition as deeply emotional and personal. He said hearing the Dean speak warmly about his journey before a “large and affectionate audience” left him with a profound sense of gratitude and vindication for the leap of faith he had taken as a young student arriving at Fletcher decades ago.

The occasion also brought back memories of his formative years at the institution, including winning the Robert B. Stewart Prize for best student, founding the Forum, serving as a student representative on the admissions committee, and travelling to other campuses to interview prospective applicants. Dr. Tharoor recalled that those experiences culminated in completing his doctorate at the age of 22, a distinction he said still makes him the youngest doctoral graduate in Fletcher’s history.

In one of the more emotional reflections from the weekend, Dr. Tharoor revealed that he was especially touched to learn from Dean Kelly Gallagher and faculty members that his name continues to be among the most cited in Fletcher application essays. Recalling that he was the only Indian student in his batch in 1975, he contrasted that experience with the presence of 51 Indian students currently enrolled at Fletcher, many of whom told him his journey had inspired them to apply.

Calling the ceremony a true “homecoming,” Dr. Tharoor reflected on the passage of time between “the young man who first arrived carrying dreams and uncertainties” and the older man who returned decades later, grateful for the journey and thankful to the institution that helped shape his life and career. Dr. Tharoor’s return to Fletcher was a symbolic full circle moment for one of the school’s most celebrated graduates.