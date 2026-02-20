The US has praised India's decision to join the Pax Silica Declaration, a US-led initiative for AI and supply chain security. Under Secretary Jacob Helberg said the move counters economic coercion and affirms that economic security is national security.

Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment on Thursday hailed India joining the Pax Silica Declaration, noting that it underscores the importance of economic security translating into national security and stands in the face of coercion and blackmail undermining prosperity of nations.

Speaking at the Pax Silica declaration, Helberg highlighted, "We watch as our friends and allies face daily threats of economic coercion and blackmail, forced to choose between their sovereignty and their prosperity. We find ourselves grappling with with a global supply chain that is massively over concentrated".

'Economic Security is National Security'

"So today, as we sign the Pax silica declaration, we say no to weaponized dependency, and we say no to blackmail, and together, we say that economic security is national security, but we must be precise about what that word means." He added, "We are forging a supply chain that is the foundation for prosperity. We are building a new architecture that diffuses intelligence, placing the awesome power of AI into the palm of our people's hands and unleashing a wave of unprecedented possibility from the minds to the models. We are securing the full stack of the future, the minerals deep in the earth, the silicon wafers in our labs and the intelligence that will unleash human potential."

Helberg underscored that Pax Silica is the declaration that "the future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces." "We do not wait for the future to be given to us. We build it ourselves," he said.

India Formally Joins Pax Silica

He praised US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor in forging closer ties between New Delhi and Washington, highlighting how it is a testament "to the vital importance that the United States places on this friendship."

His remarks come as India formally joins the Pax Silica--the US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held here in the national capital.

About the Initiative

Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

The Pax Silica Declaration underlines the importance of a reliable supply chain indispensable to mutual economic security and recognises AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity. The partnership comes shortly after India participated at the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. (ANI)