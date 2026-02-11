MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Hungarian State Secretary Boglarka Illes held the 11th India-Hungary Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral ties across political, economic, defence, and technology sectors.

Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, on Wednesday held the 11th round of India-Hungary Foreign Office Consultations with Hungarian State Secretary Boglarka Illes. George and Illes reviewed the entire spectrum of engagement, including political affairs, trade & investment, defence, science & technology, etc. The consultations also included discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two sides focused on key topics related to Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and multilateral reforms. In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George held the 11th round of India-Hungary Foreign Office Consultations with Hungarian State Secretary Ms. Boglarka Illes. They reviewed the entire spectrum of engagement including political affairs, trade & investment, defence, science & technology, green energy, water management, pharmaceuticals, space, sports, connectivity, educational & cultural ties. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest including on Europe, Indo-Pacific & multilateral reforms. Stronger ties ahead!" https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2021187461528027380?s=20

Deep-Rooted Bilateral Relations

Earlier, the 10th round of FOCs was held on January 19, 2021, in Budapest. Relations between India and Hungary have been close and friendly, multifaceted and substantive. They have survived the vicissitudes of political and economic changes, particularly in Hungary and the reorientation of its foreign policy in the post-Cold War period, as per MEA.

Hungarians are extremely grateful for India's role in the 1956 uprising in Hungary. India's intervention with the Soviet Union saved the life of Arpad Goncz, who subsequently served as President of Hungary from 1990 to 2000.

Framework for Economic Cooperation

On 18th March, 2025, Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, visited New Delhi to attendthe 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue (17-19 March 2025).

The Indo-Hungary Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation provides the institutional framework for intergovernmental discussions on economic cooperation. The 6th Session was held in Budapest on 17-18 October 2022, when the Protocol for cooperation was reviewed and signed, MEA states.

A Joint Business Council of Indian and Hungarian companies was set up in 1979 under an agreement between FICCI and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce to promote direct contacts between business delegations. The last meeting of the JBC was held in Budapest, Hungary, in June 2016. (ANI)