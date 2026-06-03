India condemned a drone attack on Kuwait's airport where one Indian was killed and others were injured. The MEA called for civilian protection in West Asia, and the Indian Embassy is providing support to the victims and coordinating with local authorities.

India Condemns Attack, Calls for Civilian Protection

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the drone attack on Kuwait International Airport that claimed the life of an Indian national and left several other Indians injured, reiterating its call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said Indian authorities were extending assistance to those affected by the incident. "We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks," the MEA statement read.

Indian Embassy Providing Assistance

The ministry conveyed its sympathies to the bereaved family and said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait was providing all possible support to the injured. "We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Our Embassy is extending all possible assistance to those injured. We remain in close contact with local authorities for the welfare of Indian nationals," the statement added.

The MEA further said that Indian diplomatic missions across the region remain on alert and are proactively assisting members of the Indian community. "Indian Missions and Posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community," it said.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait also confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack and said it was coordinating closely with Kuwaiti authorities while remaining in touch with the bereaved family. The mission, in a post on X, said that it is closely monitoring the situation and is working with the Kuwaiti authorities regarding the incident. "Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident," the embassy stated.

Kuwait Blames Iran for 'Criminal Aggression'

According to Kuwait's Ministry of Defence, several hostile drones targeted Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, causing extensive damage to the passenger building and injuring a number of people. In a statement posted on X, Kuwait Ministry of Defence spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that several hostile drones struck Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday as part of what he described as "criminal Iranian aggression".

Al-Otaibi said the Kuwaiti armed forces are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and remain on full alert to respond to any developments, and added that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the country's security and stability. "He affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability," the statement read.

Iran's Counter-Claim

Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out retaliatory strikes against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. (ANII)