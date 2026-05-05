India has condemned drone strikes on Fujairah, UAE, as 'unacceptable', after three Indian nationals were injured. New Delhi called for dialogue, while the UAE blamed Iran for the attack on civilian sites and reserved its right to respond.

India Condemns 'Unacceptable' Attack; 3 Nationals Injured

India has condemned the recent drone and missile strikes on Fujairah, a strategically vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern seaboard, in which three Indian nationals sustained injuries. Terming the act as "unacceptable", New Delhi joined international voices in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure.

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Fujairah is the only emirate in the UAE located entirely along the Gulf of Oman; its unique position outside the volatile Strait of Hormuz makes it a critical global maritime artery, serving as a primary bypass for oil exports that would otherwise have to transit the narrow chokepoint.

MEA Urges Dialogue, Free Navigation

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in an official statement on the attack on Fujairah, emphasised India's stance on the escalating regional situation. He noted that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease and reiterated that India continues to stand for "dialogue and diplomacy" to restore peace and stability across West Asia. Highlighting the importance of global trade routes, the spokesperson called for "free and unimpeded navigation and commerce" through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such activities must remain in keeping with international law. The Ministry further stated that India stands ready to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing issues in the region.

In line with this diplomatic stance, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that three Indian nationals sustained injuries during "today's attacks in Fujairah". According to the mission, officials are currently in coordination with local agencies to guarantee that the injured individuals receive "adequate medical care and welfare". Reports indicate the three individuals sustained moderate injuries following a fire sparked by the strikes in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ).

UAE Blames Iran for 'Unprovoked Aggression'

The development follows a sharp rebuke from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which denounced the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" involving the deployment of drones and missiles. The Ministry verified that the three Indian citizens were caught in the crossfire of Iran's strikes directed at "civilian sites and facilities". Labelling the offensive an "unacceptable act of aggression", the Ministry described the move as a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity", while noting it stands in "violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations".

UAE authorities have made it clear that the nation will not accept any infringement on its "security and sovereignty under any circumstances". The Ministry further asserted that the UAE "reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law". A demand to "immediately halt these attacks" was issued, alongside a call for "full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities", while the official statement held Tehran "fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions".

Air Defence Systems Activated, Public Cautioned

On Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the detection of "four cruise missiles launched from Iran" aimed at multiple locations across the country. The Ministry clarified that loud noises reported in various regions were the "result of successful interception of the aerial threats".

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued a public advisory on X, stating, "Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates". Citizens and residents were further instructed "not to approach, touch or photograph any fragments or objects that have fallen" from the sky following the interceptions, to ensure the "relevant authorities assess the situation" safely. (ANI)