The MEA clarified New Delhi had no role in former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, reiterating it was hosted independently by a private press organisation. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India does not endorse her remarks.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that New Delhi had no role in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in the national capital, reiterating that the press conference was hosted independently by a private press organisation. Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India does not endorse the remarks made during the event, stating, "The Government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity. The Government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted Government of Bangladesh."

Hasina's First Address Since 2024

The event in question was organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia, a private media entity. The clarification follows Hasina's first virtual press briefing from New Delhi on Wednesday, marking her first media address since departing Bangladesh in 2024. During the interaction, she expressed her resolve to return to her homeland later this year despite potential risks.

"Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering... I want to go back in December," she said, speaking two years after stepping down following the student-led movement in 2024 that led to the end of her administration.

Dhaka Slams Press Briefing

The live media interaction drew criticism from Dhaka, with Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issuing a statement on Wednesday describing the press briefing as an "affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh" and warning that such events could affect efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. In its official statement, issued on the second anniversary of the July Revolution, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Hasina of using the platform to unleash "venomous vitriol" against the country and its citizens, calling the event conducted from Indian soil "a grievous insult" to the "martyrs of the July Revolution".

India Reiterates Non-Involvement

Dispelling concerns regarding official involvement prior to the event, Jaiswal had earlier affirmed New Delhi's complete detachment from the private briefing. "The interaction being referred to is being organised by a private media entity. The Government has no involvement whatsoever in it and does not endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal stated in response to queries regarding the August 5 event.

This development follows diplomatic signals from Dhaka, in which Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Humayun Kabir requested New Delhi's assistance in preventing Awami League figures, including Hasina, from utilising Indian soil to make political remarks, local media reports noted. (ANI)