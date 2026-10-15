India urged the UN to conduct an impartial investigation into killings by Pakistani security forces in PoJK. At the UNGA, India also called for due process for detained leaders and lifting internet restrictions amid escalating protests in the region.

India on Wednesday (local time) called for "impartial investigations" into killings carried out by Pakistani security forces during protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), urging the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to address the situation in the region amid escalating unrest and use of force against demonstrators. Anuj Swarup, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, made the call while delivering India's statement at the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly Third Committee during the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In a post on X, the mission said that the statement highlighted India's constructive engagement as a member of the Human Rights Council and cautioned against the "selectivity and double standards of OHCHR, which erode trust in multilateralism", while reaffirming India's commitment to work with the High Commissioner.

India's Demands at the UN

India called for an OHCHR report on Pakistan addressing "impartial investigations into killings by its security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir", due process for detained Awami Action Committee leaders, and the lifting of restrictions on internet access throughout the region. It also urged Pakistan to reflect on how human rights were being trampled in large parts of the country, particularly in regions under its illegal occupation. "Called for an OHCHR report on Pakistan addressing: impartial investigations into killings by its security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, due process for detained Awami Action Committee leaders, and lifting restrictions on internet access throughout Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Urged Pakistan to reflect on how human rights are being trampled in large parts of the country, especially in regions under its illegal occupation," the post stated.

Background: Unrest in PoJK

The statement comes amid intensifying political and public unrest in PoJK, where the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has been leading protests over long-pending demands, government inaction and the handling of demonstrations by the authorities. Earlier this month, the committee announced an indefinite shutdown and wheel-jam strike across the region, escalating its confrontation with the authorities.

The committee also opposed the installation of political leadership without a genuine electoral mandate, adding to dissatisfaction over governance. Tensions rose further amid reports of clashes and injuries during protests in different areas. The action committee said that force had been used against demonstrators, resulting in casualties.

The recent unrest follows the so-called elections in the region in July, which were marred by violence and allegations of poll rigging, with parties facing significant difficulties in conducting election campaigns because of the prolonged strike and demonstrations, with public meetings, rallies and door-to-door campaigns disrupted by authorities. A noticeable lack of public interest in the elections further dampened political activity across the region.

Protesters also denounced the indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot. Last month, the JKJAAC accused the Pakistan government of creating conditions in PoJK similar to those prevailing in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee said that the administration's handling of protests and dissent could fuel further unrest in the region.

The protests have also involved demands for the release of detained activists, withdrawal of cases against demonstrators and implementation of the committee's broader demands. The continuing unrest, allegations of casualties and demands for the release of detained activists have brought renewed attention to the situation in PoJK, with India urging the OHCHR to address the human rights violations and call for impartial investigations into the reported killings.