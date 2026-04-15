India advanced its diplomatic ties with France and the US. EAM S Jaishankar met a French Senate group to bolster parliamentary diplomacy, while Ambassador Vinay Kwatra hosted senior US figures to expand strategic cooperation on multiple fronts.

India Engages with France on Parliamentary Diplomacy

India on Wednesday underscored its continued focus on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy with France and advancing strategic cooperation with the United States, as senior diplomatic engagements took place in the national capital involving key global partners. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a delegation from the French Senate Friendship Group led by Senator Mireille Jouve in New Delhi. The discussions focused on the broad contours of the India-France bilateral relationship, including parliamentary exchanges and avenues to further deepen the long-standing Special Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet the French Senate Friendship Group led by Senator Mireille Jouve in Delhi. @Senat Our conversation covered different aspects of the bilateral relationship. Confident that regular Parliamentary exchanges will further enhance our Special Global Strategic Partnership." Pleased to meet the French Senate Friendship Group led by Senator Mireille Jouve in Delhi. @Senat Our conversation covered different aspects of the bilateral relationship. Confident that regular Parliamentary exchanges will further enhance our Special Global Strategic… pic.twitter.com/751Fpm4Jqp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 15, 2026

The engagement reflects India's continued emphasis on legislative diplomacy as an important pillar of its foreign policy outreach, particularly with key strategic partners in Europe. India and France share robust ties across defence, space cooperation, climate action, and global governance, which have further expanded in recent years under the strategic partnership framework.

Strengthening Strategic Cooperation with the US

In a separate diplomatic engagement, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted senior American figures, Ambassador Jamieson Greer and former US National Security Adviser Robert C O'Brien at India House. The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and reviewing important global developments.

Sharing details of the interaction on social media, Kwatra stated, "Honored to host Amb. Jamieson Greer and Amb. Robert O'Brien at India House today. We had productive conversation on a range of bilateral cooperation opportunities. Also discussed important developments across the world. Appreciate their strong and continuing support for strong - ties. @jamiesongreer @robertcobrien" Honored to host Amb. Jamieson Greer and Amb. Robert O’Brien at India House today. We had productive conversation on a range of bilateral cooperation opportunities. Also discussed important developments across the world. Appreciate their strong and continuing support for strong… pic.twitter.com/vAUIRUpHFZ — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) April 15, 2026

The discussions come at a time when India and the United States continue to deepen their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with growing cooperation in defence, technology, trade, and Indo-Pacific security. Regular high-level exchanges and track-two diplomatic engagements have played a key role in reinforcing mutual understanding and policy coordination between the two sides.

Together, the two engagements highlight India's parallel diplomatic outreach to both European and American partners, reinforcing its multi-aligned foreign policy approach and sustained focus on expanding strategic partnerships through institutional and parliamentary channels.