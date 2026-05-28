External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the EU's informal Gymnich meeting in Cyprus, discussing the India-EU partnership and the multipolar world. He held talks with several European ministers, and also met his Ukrainian and Saudi counterparts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined European Foreign Ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting and held discussions on opportunities and collaborations with the European Union. In a post on X he noted that the leaders also discussed common interests in an emerging multipolar world.

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He said, "Great to be in Limassol to join the informal #Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order." Great to be in Limassol to join the informal #Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the… pic.twitter.com/SgXWoZ9Gf7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026

Bilateral Engagements at Gymnich

During his visit, he met the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Estonia and the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

A quick catch up with DPM & FM @sikorskiradek of Poland, FM Romania @oana_toiu and FM @ministerBZ Tom Berendsen of Netherlands in Cyprus today. #Gymnich 🇮🇳 🇵🇱 🇷🇴 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/EE0QVttOyr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026

Glad to speak with FM Slovakia Juraj Blanár on sidelines of EU #Gymnich Meeting of Foreign Ministers. 🇮🇳 🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/FiOk1XdvuJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026

Always nice to meet FM @jnbarrot of France, this time in Cyprus. #Gymnich 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/yxPdDJDGzY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026

Interacted with FM @Tsahkna of Estonia and European Commissioner for the Mediterranean @dubravkasuica #Gymnich #Cyprus 🇮🇳 🇪🇪 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/x2libPfnlc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers- Gymnich at the invitation of EU HRVP Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. The Gymnich meeting of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Cyprus is co-chaired by Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. During the meeting, Ministers will discuss current and regional issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, he met European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and held discussions on bilateral ties, along with taking a stock of the situation in West Asia. Sharing the highlights from their interaction in a post on X, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, noted that the interaction reflects the close ties between New Delhi and Brussels.

EAM @DrSJaishankar attending today the 🇪🇺 Foreign Ministers meeting in Cyprus at the invitation of HRVP @kajakallas & 🇨🇾 FM @ckombos Good bilat exchange yest’ HRVP/EAM. Situation in the Middle-East & 🇪🇺-🇮🇳cooperation on global issues on the agenda. Underlines our close ties. pic.twitter.com/WkFhmC2vFW — Hervé Delphin (@EUAmbIndia) May 28, 2026

Talks on Regional Conflicts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. In a post on X, Jaishankar shared that he exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict with the Ukrainian counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation. "A useful meeting with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation," he said.

He also met with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the West Asia conflict. "A good meeting with FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Appreciate his assessments and insights on the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East," he said. (ANI)