Strategic Aid and Regional Cooperation

The modular Bailey Bridges will play a critical role in the rapid restoration of damaged road connectivity, facilitating civilian mobility and enabling the smooth conduct of relief and rehabilitation operations in affected areas. This humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission forms part of India's USD 450 million Special Economic Package announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and builds upon the ongoing regional cooperation framework under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

The deployment underscores the commitment of the Indian Navy as a first responder and a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing India's enduring support to its maritime neighbours in times of need.

Restoring Connectivity After Cyclone Ditwah

The Indian Naval Ship Gharial has docked in Colombo with a vital shipment of 10 Bailey Bridges, aimed at bolstering Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The delivery, which took place on Wednesday, marks a key milestone in ongoing humanitarian efforts to restore infrastructure and support affected communities in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Cyclone Ditwah caused severe damage to roads and vital transport networks, disrupting civilian mobility and hampering relief operations. The modular Bailey Bridges are set to play a transformative role in swiftly re-establishing road connectivity, ensuring that emergency services and humanitarian aid can reach the most impacted regions without delay.

This mission is integral to the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) framework, which has become increasingly significant in the wake of natural disasters that threaten regional stability. It is also aligned with India's commitment made under the USD 450 million Special Economic Package announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, further demonstrating the depth of India's support for its neighbours during challenging times. (ANI)