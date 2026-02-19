Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis lauded the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a vital platform for international AI cooperation. He highlighted the 'pivotal moment' for AI and the necessity of such dialogues for its safe and collaborative future.

Demis Hassabis, the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Google DeepMind, has hailed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a critical platform for international cooperation, noting that the world is currently at a "pivotal moment" for the evolution of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Hassabis expressed his appreciation for the summit's growth and its vital role in fostering global dialogue. "It is a huge honour to be here today with so many of my esteemed colleagues from industry, academia and government and congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government on convening such an impressive summit at this very pivotal moment for AI. It is fantastic to see how the summit has evolved over the years with the first meeting convened by former Prime Minister Sunak," Hassabis said. He emphasised that such gatherings are no longer just optional discussions but have become essential for the safe and collaborative development of the technology.

An Essential Platform for Global Dialogue

"It is becoming an incredibly important convening point for international dialogue and hopefully cooperation over the future of AI," he remarked, connecting the summit's significance to the long-term journey of the industry.

The Evolution of AI: From Dream to Reality

Reflecting on the rapid transformation of the field, Hassabis recalled the early days of his career when the concept of artificial intelligence was far from the mainstream. "When we started DeepMind in 2010, almost nobody was working on AI in the industry. It was just a dream. It has been incredible to see how in the last 15 years, where we have come from those humble beginnings," he noted, tracing the trajectory from a niche academic pursuit to a global industrial revolution.

A Lifelong Passion for Scientific Advancement

Driven by a lifelong belief in the technology's potential, the Google DeepMind CEO shared that his commitment to the field is rooted in its ability to solve some of the world's most complex challenges. "The reason I spent my whole career working on AI is that I have always believed it would be one of the most important and beneficial technologies ever invented," he stated. For Hassabis, the core of this mission remains centred on expanding the boundaries of human knowledge and problem-solving through technology. "For me, my passion, AI is to advance scientific discovery," he added, highlighting the role of AI as a transformative tool for the future of science and innovation.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. It is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. (ANI)