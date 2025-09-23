Inderjit Singh Gosal, who took over Canada's Khalistan referendum campaign after Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, has been reportedly arrested by Canadian police.

Canadian police have arrested Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario, CBC reported, citing Reuters, on Monday. Gosal is a member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an outfit banned in India and headed by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun was declared a designated "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020 and faces multiple cases in the country on terror charges. Gosal was also a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani terrorist shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2023.

Gosal's arrest comes as Canada's new leadership under Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought to mend ties with India. Last week, India's national security adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart, Nathalie Drouin, held detailed talks in Delhi. Both sides focused on restoring stability in bilateral relations after months of strain.

Who is Inderjit Gosal?

Gosal was also an accused in the violence case at the temple in the Greater Toronto Area last year but was let off after a brief detention. Gosal has been on the forefront of anti-India activities in Canada and campaigned aggressively for Khalistan referendum. Gosal even acted as one of the personal security officers to SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu during his visits to Canada. He was also allegedly involved in the planning of the violence at Indian consulate establishments in Canada.

A few months ago, he had revealed that Canadian police had asked him to be “careful” against a possible hit. Canadian police had also subsequently claimed that Gosal was among the 13 citizens of the country who were targets of criminal violence aimed at pro-Khalistan elements. "As a result of being the organiser of Khalistan referendum, I am facing an imminent threat to my life from the agents and proxies of the govt of India but I have to continue..." Gosal told a Canadian new website.

While authorities have not commented on the present arrest, officials in the past confirmed that such warnings have been issued to several "sikh activists in Canada", CBC reported.

Nijjar killing sparked diplomatic crisis between India and Canada

Nijjar's killing sparked a major diplomatic crisis between India and Canada after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement. India strongly rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated, and accusing Ottawa of providing a safe haven to Khalistani terrorists.

