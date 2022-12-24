Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy

    Buckingham Palace released an image of King Charles next to a Christmas tree at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle while recording the message earlier this month, which will be broadcasted on Sunday evening, December 25, 2022. 

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 6:06 PM IST

    In his first-ever traditional Christmas day message as British Monarch, King Charles III will pay tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released an image of King Charles next to a Christmas tree at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle while recording the message earlier this month, which will be broadcasted on Sunday evening, December 25, 2022. 

    The British monarch's Christmas broadcast has a long history and is aimed at people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. 

    It will be the first annual royal Christmas Day broadcast not to feature the late Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared in the first televised message in 1957. 

    St George's Chapel marks a change of scene from the traditional messages recorded by the Queen, who would be seen seated and surrounded by family photos in the palace room. Following a state funeral in September, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in the George VI Memorial Chapel of the royal chape, along with her husband, Prince Philip.

    According to Buckingham Palace, the tree is plastic-free, with recyclable decorations and arrangements of holly and ivy in the background, as part of the new King's environmentally conscious personal touches. The Palace added that St George's Chapel re-used the Christmas tree in the Dean's Cloister for visitors to enjoy following the recording of his festive address.

    According to Buckingham Palace, the choir of St George's Chapel will perform this year's Christmas carol and the National Anthem.

    Following the royal tradition, the King is staying at Sandringham, on his Norfolk royal estate, where he will be joined by leading members of the British royal family to Celebrate Christmas. 

    It will be the first time the family will gather there since 2019 due to changes in the COVID pandemic. On Christmas morning on Sunday, royal family members will accompany the King and Queen Consort Camilla to church, and royal fans are expected to gather to greet them. 

    In her final message in 2021, the late Queen reflected on a year of personal grief marked by 'one familiar laugh missing,' referring to the death of her husband, Prince Philip, that April and the impact of the COVID pandemic.

    "Although Christmas is a time of great joy and good cheer for many, it can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year, in particular, I understand why," she said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: First photos of new UK currency notes with King Charles's portrait revealed by Bank of England 

    Also Read: Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Also Read: Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department? AJR

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

    Minnesota Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details AJR

    Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

    Found a man who I can trust Imran Khan former wife Reham ties knot for third time gcw

    'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

    Paris shooting several injured in central Paris gunman arrested gcw

    2 dead, four injured in Paris shooting; gunman arrested

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted' AJR

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stage at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy vma

    Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy

    Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan AJR

    Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan

    PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative; check details - adt

    PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative; check details

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon