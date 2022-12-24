In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy

Buckingham Palace released an image of King Charles next to a Christmas tree at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle while recording the message earlier this month, which will be broadcasted on Sunday evening, December 25, 2022.

In his first-ever traditional Christmas day message as British Monarch, King Charles III will pay tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released an image of King Charles next to a Christmas tree at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle while recording the message earlier this month, which will be broadcasted on Sunday evening, December 25, 2022.

The British monarch's Christmas broadcast has a long history and is aimed at people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

It will be the first annual royal Christmas Day broadcast not to feature the late Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared in the first televised message in 1957.

St George's Chapel marks a change of scene from the traditional messages recorded by the Queen, who would be seen seated and surrounded by family photos in the palace room. Following a state funeral in September, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in the George VI Memorial Chapel of the royal chape, along with her husband, Prince Philip.

According to Buckingham Palace, the tree is plastic-free, with recyclable decorations and arrangements of holly and ivy in the background, as part of the new King's environmentally conscious personal touches. The Palace added that St George's Chapel re-used the Christmas tree in the Dean's Cloister for visitors to enjoy following the recording of his festive address.

According to Buckingham Palace, the choir of St George's Chapel will perform this year's Christmas carol and the National Anthem.

Following the royal tradition, the King is staying at Sandringham, on his Norfolk royal estate, where he will be joined by leading members of the British royal family to Celebrate Christmas.

It will be the first time the family will gather there since 2019 due to changes in the COVID pandemic. On Christmas morning on Sunday, royal family members will accompany the King and Queen Consort Camilla to church, and royal fans are expected to gather to greet them.

In her final message in 2021, the late Queen reflected on a year of personal grief marked by 'one familiar laugh missing,' referring to the death of her husband, Prince Philip, that April and the impact of the COVID pandemic.

"Although Christmas is a time of great joy and good cheer for many, it can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year, in particular, I understand why," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

