Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

While the royal fans and netizens are pumped up, for the Netflix docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan,' the royal family of Buckingham palace is not pleased learning about it. Now here is what the royal experts have to say about the same.

While the first part of the much-discussed Netflix docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan' is about to drop on December 8, 2022. The trailer of the series has already created a strong buzz amongst royal fans and global audiences. It gave an up-close insight into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They gave the viewers a peek into their intimate home life. Prince Harry & Meghan, also opened up on their move to the US and the circumstances which led to their exit from the royal family.

With the upcoming docu-series release followed by the explosive Prince Harry's memoir, it is needless to say, there has been unrest in Buckingham palace. Lately there've been many ongoing reports on how the royal family of Buckingham Palace would be dealing with all the drama and chaos it would ensue on all of them collectively. Once both these projects would release globally.

Before the release of the docu-series, reports have been floating in social media suggesting how the senior members of the royal family reacted to the trailer. In particular, the portals have revealed that, Prince William is "horrified" by it.

While being longest-serving monarch of the UK, the late iconic Queen Elizabeth, had tactfully dealt with many things. As per the royal expert Christopher Andersen, the late Queen Elizabeth would not have handled the situation any differently. She would have tried best to "just ignore for as long as she possibly could." Opening up on the new monarch, King Charles III, the expert said, 'But King Charles III is not that type of person.'

According to the royal expert's quote to a leading global entertainment portal, it is true that the newly crowned King Charles III has an issue of a bad temper. He also claimed that King Charles would not take the release of this explosive docu-series well ahead of his upcoming coronation ceremony in Buckingham Palace. The quote by royal expert Christopher Andersen stated how, King Charles has a problem of 'huge temper'. He also added, "It has been unleashed many times behind the scenes. And I’m sure he’s on the verge of having a meltdown."

Part one of the six-episodic docu-series, would be dropping on December 8, 2022. While the part two, would release on December 15, 2022.