An Indian-origin man in California has been charged with murder for killing a registered sex offender David Brimmer. Court documents say Suresh used California’s Megan's Law website to track the victim and later told police the act was 'really fun'.

A shocking case in Fremont of US's California, has made headlines after a 29-year-old Indian-origin man allegedly murdered a registered sex offender. Police identified the accused as Varun Suresh and the victim as David Brimmer, 71. According to investigators, Suresh tracked down Brimmer using California's Megan's Law database, which publicly lists sex offenders. On Monday, prosecutors charged him with murder and other related offences. Suresh remains in custody.

Victim found dead inside home

The incident took place at Brimmer's residence in Fremont. When police were called to the scene, they found Brimmer dead from stab wounds. Brimmer, a registered sex offender, had earlier spent nine years in prison for child abuse, according to records.

Suresh was arrested soon after the killing. Court filings revealed that the suspect admitted he had wanted to kill a sex offender 'for a very long time'.

How the accused planned the attack

Court documents show that Suresh used a disguise to approach Brimmer's home. He pretended to be a public accountant looking for clients and went door to door in the neighbourhood. To appear genuine, he carried a notebook, coffee and a bag. Suresh first spoke with Brimmer's neighbours before finally reaching his house. He shook the victim's hand and reportedly told him, 'I knew I had the right guy.'

He then chased Brimmer, who tried to escape to a neighbour's house. There, Suresh stabbed him in the neck. Despite Brimmer's attempts to crawl away, Suresh slit his throat after demanding that he 'repent'.

Disturbing police confession

Police records state that Suresh showed no remorse for the murder. Instead, he described the act as 'honestly really fun'. He further said that because Brimmer was a paedophile, 'everyone hates paedophiles, so it should be cool'.

He added that it was 'not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it's your duty to send them to the gates'.

Suresh also admitted he did not intend to escape after the killing. He told police he would have called them himself.

Past criminal history of the accused

This is not the first time Suresh has been linked to disturbing incidents. In 2021, he was arrested for a fake bomb threat, burglary, and criminal threats. At that time, he left a suspicious bag at a Fremont hotel and told police he was 'hunting' the CEO of the Hyatt chain. He believed the executive was a paedophile and claimed he wanted to kill him.

Police now believe this past behaviour shows a long-standing pattern of obsession with sex offenders.

Prosecutors build their case

Prosecutors in Alameda County are pursuing murder charges against Suresh. They say the killing was premeditated and carefully planned. His disguise, use of Megan’s Law data, and statements to police all suggest he targeted the victim deliberately.

Authorities are also considering whether his 2021 arrest should be factored into the case to show repeated intent.

Community shock and legal debate

The case has sparked widespread shock in Fremont and beyond. While some residents have expressed anger at the victim’s criminal past, police and legal experts stressed that taking the law into one’s own hands is a crime.

Megan’s Law provides public access to sex offender data, but it does not allow or justify vigilante action. Experts warn that such misuse of the database could put innocent people at risk.

Suresh is currently being held without bail and is expected to appear in court again soon. If convicted, he could face a long prison sentence. The case continues to raise difficult questions about vigilantism, sex offender registries and mental health. Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and further charges could be filed.