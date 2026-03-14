Indian Naval Ship INS Sudarshini has arrived in Valletta, Malta, as a key part of its Lokayan-26 expedition. The visit strengthens India-Malta maritime ties and reinforces the vision of MAHASAGAR, fostering cooperation and connections.

INS Sudarshini Docks in Malta on Lokayan-26 Expedition

The Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini has arrived at the historic port of Valletta, Malta, marking a significant milestone in her landmark transoceanic expedition Lokayan-26, according to an official press release by the Ministry of Defence. The ship arrived in Valletta on 12 March, underscoring the deep-rooted maritime ties between India and Malta. This visit represents an important leg of the ship's ambitious 22,000-nautical-mile global voyage.

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Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The arrival follows a successful transit through the Suez Canal and a recent port call at Alexandria. On arrival, the Commanding Officer called on Rachita Bhandari, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta. The press release stated that the interaction highlighted the role played by the Indian Navy in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The High Commissioner noted that the presence of INS Sudarshini in Malta serves as a powerful symbol of the vision of MAHASAGAR, reinforcing maritime cooperation while fostering people-to-people connections.

Professional and Community Engagements

During the visit, the ship's crew will engage in professional interactions and courtesy calls with the Armed Forces of Malta, further promoting mutual trust and interoperability. The press release added that the ship will also host community outreach activities, including a guided "Open Ship" for schoolchildren and members of the Indian diaspora in Malta.

Continuing the Global Voyage

INS Sudarshini is currently in the second month of her voyage, which commenced at Kochi on 20 January. Following the visit to Malta, the ship will sail towards the French coast to participate in the Escale a Sète maritime festival. As the press release noted, she will proudly represent India alongside some of the world's most celebrated tall ships. (ANI)