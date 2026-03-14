The IDF issued an urgent evacuation order for an industrial zone in Tabriz, Iran, via a Farsi post on X, warning of imminent military operations. This follows massive aerial strikes on over 150 Iranian regime locations and the elimination of Basij forces.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued an urgent evacuation mandate on Saturday morning for an industrial zone situated west of Tabriz, Iran, as military tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. The directive was communicated via a Farsi-language post on X, targeting residents and workers within the specified perimeter.

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"The Israeli army, as it has done in recent days in the Tehran region by targeting the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime, will conduct operations in this area in the coming hours," read the warning. ‼️ هشدار فوری به کلیه افراد مستقر در ناحیه صنعتی در غرب تبریز بر اساس ناحيه مشخص شده قرمز رنگ بر روی نقشه ضميمه: ⭕ ارتش اسرائیل همچنان که در روزهای اخیر در منطقه تهران برای حمله به زیرساخت های نظامی رژیم ایران اقدام کرده است، طی ساعات آینده در این ناحیه فعالیت خواهد نمود. ⭕… pic.twitter.com/5Mh93W3dhM — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) March 14, 2026

This alert follows a series of recent surgical strikes conducted by the Israeli military against strategic facilities within Iran. Emphasising the immediate danger to those remaining in the vicinity, the military stated, "Dear citizens, for the sake of your safety and well-being, we kindly request that you immediately evacuate the designated area indicated on the map." Officials further warned civilians that failure to comply with the directive would lead to life-threatening circumstances, adding, "Your presence in this area puts your life at risk."

Massive Aerial Offensive Concluded

These developments come as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have concluded a massive aerial offensive against Iranian military assets, striking over 150 regime locations across the western and central regions of the country, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post. The military confirmed that the operations, which spanned 20 waves of strikes on Friday, successfully dismantled a wide array of strategic targets. These included missile sites and launchers, drone facilities, defence systems, and weapons production sites.

Ground-Level Engagement in Tehran

In a significant escalation of ground-level engagement, an IDF statement said that the IAF had eliminated several members of the Iranian Basij forces overnight as they operated recently established roadblocks in Tehran.

As noted by The Jerusalem Post, the military highlighted the specific role of the targeted personnel within Iran's internal power structure. The Basij forces, part of Iran's security apparatus, had led the Islamic regime's deadly crackdown on protesters in January 2026, the IDF noted. (ANI)