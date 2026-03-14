New footage shows Iran's IRGC launching a drone swarm at US-Israeli positions. This is part of the 48th phase of 'Operation True Promise 4', a retaliatory campaign involving missiles and drones targeting locations in Israel and US bases.

IRGC Releases Drone Swarm Launch Footage

New video footage has captured the "moment Iran's IRGC aerospace launched swarm of drones at US-Israeli positions," providing a detailed look at a highly coordinated aerial offensive initiated from a remote desert facility.

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Moment Iran's IRGC aerospace launched swarm of drones at US-Israeli positions Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/Kl841Jjq41 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 14, 2026

The visuals, shared in a post on X and on Telegram by state broadcasters, show several delta-wing drones positioned along a paved runway under a bright sun. Upon ignition, the drones launch simultaneously, emitting bright orange flashes from their boosters and kicking up dense clouds of dust and sand. As the sequence progresses, the camera captures the drones ascending rapidly into the sky, leaving behind thick white smoke trails. The footage transitions to show the aircraft flying in a tight formation across the horizon, moving away from the launch site as part of the reported "swarm" deployment.

نمایش بخشی از قدرت پهپادی سپاه پاسداران ذیل تصویری از آیت الله سید مجتبی خامنه‌ای ▪️سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی مجموعه‌ای از پهپادهای خود را در یک تونل بزرگ به نمایش می‌گذارد.#پهپاد #سپاه #رهبرانقلاب #تونل #سیدمجتبی_خامنه_ای pic.twitter.com/5BEK41j2OU — خبرگزاری مهر (@mehrnews_ir) March 14, 2026

Earlier another state media outlet showed the display of a portion of the IRGC Drone Power in a large tunnel.

'Operation True Promise 4': 48th Retaliatory Wave

Coinciding with the release of these visuals, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the launch of the 48th phase of its retaliatory campaign. In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC announced the "successful execution of the 48th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against Zionist and American targets." This latest offensive was reportedly carried out in coordination with the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Targets of the 48th Wave

Military officials identified the primary targets within the occupied territories as being situated in the northern sector, specifically focusing on "Galilee, Golan, and the occupied city of Haifa." Beyond these areas, several "American bases throughout the region" were also struck during this stage of the conflict.

Weaponry Deployed

According to Press TV, the 48th wave utilised a sophisticated mix of weaponry, including "solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles, liquid-fuel Qadr missiles, and attack drones."

Details of Previous Attack Waves

This follows the earlier completion of the 47th wave, which took place on Friday. The previous 47th phase targeted strategic locations such as the "Negev Desert, including Nevatim," which is home to one of the largest airbases in the region. Other strikes were directed at "Be'er Sheva," described as a technological hub, and the city of "Lod." Notably, the IRGC also reported hitting "al-Udaid," identified as the "United States' most important airbase in the West Asia region," located in Qatar. The operation further extended to the "hiding places of the anti-Iran Komala terrorist group," employing both "solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles and liquid-fuel Qadr missiles."

Press TV further reported that during the 46th wave, which also occurred on Friday, the IRGC utilised "Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles."

Psychological Impact

Highlighting the impact on the ground, the Corps noted the psychological toll of the strikes, stating, "Siren to siren and a scramble to enter shelters, this is the current state of the Zionists at this moment."

Since the onset of hostilities late last month, the IRGC has reportedly deployed "hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as attack drones."

Iranian Defensive Claims

On the defensive front, the Corps claimed to have downed five invading aircraft on Friday, including "Orbiter 4, Hermes, and MQ-9 Reaper drones." Military records cited by the state broadcaster indicate that a total of "114 reconnaissance and combat drones" have been neutralised by Iran's "advanced air defence systems" since the start of the aggression.

Psychological Warfare Campaign

In a final escalation of the psychological campaign, the IRGC has reportedly begun sending Hebrew text messages to residents within the occupied territories. The warning message stated, "By the permission of God, we will bring upon you days of darkness in which you will wish for death, but you will not find it." (ANI)

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