Architect Rafiq Azam led a workshop at IGCC, Dhaka, on context-driven design for South Asian architecture. It focused on place, climate, and culture, promoting India-Bangladesh academic collaboration among students from various universities.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India in Dhaka, hosted a workshop titled "Conceptualizing Architectural Projects: A South Asian Perspective" on Thursday at its premises on Gulshan Avenue. Led by master architect Rafiq Azam, the session aimed to foster a deeper understanding of context-driven architectural design rooted in South Asian culture and environment.

Master Architect Rafiq Azam Leads Session

Azam, a distinguished architect and educator, is widely recognised for his contributions to architecture and his efforts to promote cross-cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh. A Guest Professor at Jadavpur University since 2006, he consistently emphasises ecology and contextual design, inspiring students to reconnect with their environment. Having recently visited India under the ICCR's Academic Visitor Programme 2026, Azam shared his insights and encouraged stronger academic and professional collaboration between Indian and Bangladeshi architects.

Exploring Context-Driven Design Principles

The event brought together students from several participating institutions, including BRAC University, DUET, NSU, AUST, and AIUB. It provided an engaging platform to explore how site, climate, landscape, culture, and society shape architectural ideas across both nations.

A key takeaway from the workshop was that every meaningful project originates from a careful reading of place, well before determining form, structure, or material. Rafiq Azam guided participants through analysing physical and environmental factors, such as orientation, topography, vegetation, water systems, the sun's path, wind patterns, and rainfall. These were examined alongside cultural and social dimensions drawn from history, literature, cinema, anthropology, sociology, and local economies.

Working in groups, participants investigated selected sites across Bangladesh and India. Through observation, mapping, sketching, and analytical drawing, they developed architectural concepts that were rooted in place, responsive to climate, and reflective of South Asia's rich cultural diversity. The core focus remained on the design thinking process, inspiring students to generate ideas that respect and celebrate local contexts.

Emphasizing Local Context in Practice

Ann Mary George, Director, IGCC, highlighted the importance of embedding local context into architectural practice. She emphasised that architecture must resonate with the cultural and environmental fabric of South Asia, urging young students to create sustainable, culturally sensitive, and context-rooted designs. She expressed confidence that such initiatives would spark innovative ideas and strengthen regional cooperation in the field.

Advancing Regional Architectural Practices

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to advancing sustainable, culturally sensitive, and contextually meaningful architectural practices that contribute to regional development and cultural identity.

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