The remains of famed mountaineer Nirmal Purja and four others have been recovered after a fatal avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Purja was attempting to become the first person to summit all 14 eight-thousanders twice.

The mortal remains of renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja and four other climbers have been airlifted to Skardu following a fatal avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak, according to local media reports on Thursday.

A 10-member international expedition headed by the 43-year-old Purja on Broad Peak, ranked among the world's highest summits, lost all communication when the avalanche struck on July 30. In a statement cited by Pakistani daily Dawn, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) noted, "Following one of the most technically demanding recovery operations on Broad Peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan confirms that the bodies of Nirmal Purja, Wang Zhong, Nima Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa, and Killi Pemba 'Kilu' Sherpa have been transported to Skardu CMH Hospital by helicopter." The statement added, "Following necessary procedures and documentation, they will be transferred to Islamabad," pointing out that preparations are underway for repatriation to their respective home countries.

Search for Missing Climbers Continues

Speaking to Dawn, ACP Secretary General Ayaz Shigri stated that seven bodies had been recovered and transferred to Skardu as search operations continued into their eighth day, while Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi and American Sarah Mallory Geis remained missing. Naila Kiani of the ACP also informed Dawn that, while the body of Nawang Thindu Sherpa had been spotted, recovery had proven unfeasible owing to its perilous high-altitude location.

Family Support Fund Launched

Meanwhile, the Nimsdai Foundation, a charitable organisation established by Purja, has rolled out an international fundraising initiative. The Broad Peak Guides' Family Support Fund aims to extend financial backing to the relatives of the mountain guides who perished in the incident.

Nirmal Purja's 'Project Possible' and Final Climb

Purja, a former British Gurkha soldier, achieved global renown in 2019 after successfully scaling all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in just over six months through his "Project Possible", eclipsing the previous record of nearly eight years. His aspiration to become the first person in history to summit all 14 eight-thousanders twice propelled him to undertake the Broad Peak climb, which concluded in tragedy when he and his fellow climbers perished in the avalanche. (ANI)