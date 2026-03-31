The IDF announced it completed another wave of strikes on Iranian infrastructure in Tehran, targeting weapons production sites. Meanwhile, four IDF soldiers were killed in combat in Southern Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border fire.

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday said that they have completed another wave of strikes against Iran. The IDF said it continues to strike the infrastructure of Iran. In a post on X, the IDF said, "IDF continues to deepen the damage to the infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime: Another wave of strikes completed in Tehran. The IDF has just completed another wave of strikes targeting infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran, further details to follow." צה"ל ממשיך להעמיק את הפגיעה בתשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני: הושלם גל תקיפות נוסף בטהרן צה"ל השלים לפני זמן קצר גל תקיפות נוסף לעבר תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני בלב טהרן, פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 31, 2026

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IDF Details Extensive Strikes on Iran

Earlier, the IDF said it had struck 170 Iranian regime targets in the past day using approximately 400 munitions. The IDF said, "The Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, completed this morning another sortie of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran. In the strike sorties, the IDF continued to deepen the damage to the regime's weapons production industries, including: A central site used to produce significant components for a variety of weapons in Iran, Sites for producing engines for unmanned aerial vehicles, An industrial complex where components for weapons were developed and a research and development site."

In western Iran, the IDF said it had struck several central command headquarters of the armed forces subordinate to the Iranian terror regime, including the central Basij compound in the city of Dehgelan and a police station of the internal security forces in the city of Sanandaj.

US Involvement in a Supporting Role

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the U.S. forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside of Iran's borders. CENTCOM also shared a video of the strikes carried out by US forces.

Casualties on Israel-Lebanon Border

In another incident, four IDF soldiers died while fighting in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday, Jerusalem Post reported.

The military shared the names of three of the soldiers, Captain Noam Madmoni, Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, and Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, while the fourth soldier's name is still under the wraps, as per Jerusalem Post. During the incident, two additional soldiers were wounded, one in serious condition and the other with moderate wounds. The families of all affected soldiers have been notified, the military said.

Nine IDF soldiers have been killed fighting in Lebanon since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion on February 28, as per Jerusalem Post.

Since the begining of the war, 22 civilians have died by rocket and missile fire from Lebanon and Iran. On Thursday, 43-year-old Uri Peretz was killed in Nahariya by a direct hit after Hezbollah launched a wave of rockets at northern Israel, injuring twenty-five additional people, as per Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu: Campaign 'Beyond Halfway Point'

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said that the ongoing US-Israel military operation against Iran amid the West Asia conflict is "beyond the halfway point", with the current focus of the coalition being to secure or remove Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile.

In an interview with Newsmax, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the progress of the joint military campaign, emphasising that significant steps have been taken to dismantle Iran's military and nuclear capabilities. "We're beyond the halfway point in terms of mission success," the Israeli PM said, citing major gains in degrading Iran's military, nuclear, and industrial infrastructure. (ANI)