Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Mumbai and was welcomed by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and visited JNPA. He later held talks with PM Modi, agreeing to enhance bilateral trade via the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed the President of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing, upon his arrival in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal was also present.

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@maha_governor Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Min Aung Hlaing upon his arrival in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Minister of Protocol @JaykumarRawal was also present. pic.twitter.com/98y7J3VqWV — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 2, 2026

JNPA was honoured to host H.E. Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. He was warmly welcomed by our Chairperson, Shri Gaurav Dayal, IAS, along with HoDs and senior officials.#JNPA #MaritimeCooperation #IndiaMyanmar #LogisticsSector… pic.twitter.com/DMKMh2l07e — जवाहरलाल नेहरू पत्तन प्राधिकरण (JNPA) (@JNPort) June 2, 2026

Visit to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

He also visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai. In a post on X, it said, "JNPA was honoured to host H.E. Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. He was warmly welcomed by our Chairperson, Shri Gaurav Dayal, IAS, along with HoDs and senior officials."

JNPA was honoured to host H.E. Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. He was warmly welcomed by our Chairperson, Shri Gaurav Dayal, IAS, along with HoDs and senior officials.#JNPA #MaritimeCooperation #IndiaMyanmar #LogisticsSector… pic.twitter.com/DMKMh2l07e — जवाहरलाल नेहरू पत्तन प्राधिकरण (JNPA) (@JNPort) June 2, 2026

India, Myanmar Agree to Enhance Bilateral Trade

India and Myanmar on Monday agreed to facilitate and enhance bilateral trade through the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism and backed closer cooperation in agro-processing, petroleum, energy and mining.

According to a joint statement issued following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing's high-level talks earlier today, "Both sides agreed to facilitate and enhance bilateral trade, including through the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism, and appreciated the steady growth in the volume of transactions recorded since its operationalisation in May 2024."

"Both sides also expressed support for closer trade and investment cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, such as agro-processing, petroleum, energy, and mining sectors, in accordance with their respective national laws and regulations," it added.

The Myanmar president is on an official visit to India from May 30 to June 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Min Aung Hlaing's first foreign visit after he assumed the charge as the President of the Southeast Asian country back in April.

During their talks earlier today at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, PM Modi and President Hlaing reviewed bilateral, regional and global issues. According to the joint statement, PM Modi stated that Myanmar "lies at the confluence of India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies," and discussions covered trade and economic ties, defence and security, border management, development assistance and cultural exchanges. (ANI)