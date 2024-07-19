'I think Kim Jong Un misses me': Donald Trump gushes over his relationship with North Korean leader (WATCH)

During his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, former President Donald Trump extolled his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, former President Donald Trump extolled his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, describing it as “very beautiful” and expressing a desire to maintain it if he returns to the White House.

Trump, who met Kim multiple times during his presidency, reminisced about their interactions, noting the “chemistry” between them and asserting that he “got along very well” with the dictator. He referenced the media's negative reaction to his remarks about their rapport, emphasizing the strategic importance of maintaining good relations with Kim, who controls a substantial nuclear arsenal.

“The press hated when I said that. How could you get along with him? Well, you know, it’s nice to get along with somebody who has a lot of nuclear weapons,” Trump, who delivered his first speech since a 20-year-old man shot at him during a rally last weekend, told the RNC crowd in Milwaukee.

Trump, who once described their relationship as akin to a romantic connection and declared that they “fell in love” through their correspondence, pledged that he would continue to engage with Kim if re-elected. “He’d like to see me back, too. I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said, further receiving a positive response from the crowd.

During his first term, his leader-to-leader engagement strategy resulted in three prominent meetings with Kim, starting with their inaugural summit in Singapore in 2018. However, denuclearization discussions between Washington and Pyongyang have remained stalled since their unsuccessful summit in Hanoi in February 2019.

Criticizing the security and foreign policies of his rival, President Joe Biden, Trump highlighted the worsening security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The war is now raging in Europe and the Middle East. A growing specter of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and all of Asia, and our planet is teetering on the edge of World War III," he said.

In addition to his comments about Kim, Trump claimed that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar had referred to him as “your excellently” and labeled Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as “very tough.” The former president's remarks were consistent with his self-styled image of a strong, assertive leader, promising to act like a “dictator” from “day one” of a potential second term.

Meanwhile, emphasizing his "America First" policy, Trump proposed that if reelected, he could alter Washington's approach to its alliances.

"We have long been taken advantage of by other countries. And think of it. Oftentimes, these other countries are considered so-called allies," he said.

"They've taken advantage of us for years. We lose jobs, we lose revenue, and they gain everything and wipe out our businesses. ... I stopped it for years. ... We are really ready to make changes like nobody has seen before," Trump added.

"Under the current administration, we are indeed a nation in decline. We have an inflation crisis," he said.

"We also have an illegal immigration crisis, and it's taking place right now as we sit here in this beautiful arena, some massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease and destruction to communities all across our land," Trump further stated.

Presenting his speech as a message of "confidence," "strength," and "hope," Trump issued a strong appeal for national unity. He wore a bandage on his ear as a visible reminder of the recent assassination attempt.

Trump's vigorous tone seemed to underscore his belief in the positive direction of his campaign, even as calls for Biden to withdraw continue following a lackluster debate performance last month.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny," Trump said, vowing to launch a new era for "citizens of every race, religion, color and creed."

"We rise together or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he added.

Trump's message of "strength" was delivered as Biden, who has been self-isolating due to a COVID-19 infection, faces increasing pressure from his own party to reassess the viability of his campaign.

Trump also provided a detailed account of how he was shot in the ear by the now-deceased would-be assassin during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His supporters portrayed him as a "resilient" leader who overcame the life-threatening incident.

"I am not supposed to be here tonight. I'll tell you I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of the Almighty God," he said.

Despite the attack, Trump said that he is "more determined than ever."

"No matter what obstacle comes our way, we will not break. We will not bend. We will not back down, and I will never stop fighting for you, your family and our magnificent country."

