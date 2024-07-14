'I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump posted a heartfelt message on social media following an incident where her father, Donald Trump, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump, former US president, was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a rally in Pennsylvania today, a shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. The 78-year-old Republican candidate was addressing a fervent crowd when a gunman opened fire, striking Trump in the ear. The former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, expressed appreciation for the outpouring of care and support in the wake of the tragic tragedy.

She highlighted the importance of law enforcement and the Secret Service's prompt efforts in preventing other tragedies in a statement she published soon after the incident. “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Ivanka wrote on X.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country,” she said, adding, “I love you Dad, today and always”.

Meanwhile, his son, Donald Trump Jr., emphasized his father's resilience and dedication to his political mission. "He'll never stop fighting to Save America," he stated.

As the bullet hit his ears, the former president was seen ducking with the secret service surrounding him. He could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage. Secret service agents quickly surrounded Donald as he fell to the ground. He was observed with blood on the side of his face as he stood up and was escorted away. Attendees at the rally were eventually evacuated as the area was declared an active crime scene.

