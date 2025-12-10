Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing criticism over his $300 million yacht, Launchpad, for its significant environmental impact. The vessel's high fuel consumption reportedly released over 5,300 tons of carbon emissions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in the spotlight again, but this time not for social media or tech innovations. His $300 million mega yacht, Launchpad, has gone viral for its staggering fuel consumption and carbon emissions, sparking criticism from climate advocates and social media users alike.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Yacht That Burns Through Fuel

The 387-foot vessel is powered by four diesel engines, which consume roughly 291 gallons of fuel every hour, producing around 40 tons of CO₂ in the same timeframe. Reports indicate that between 2024 and 2025, Launchpad burned over 528,000 gallons of diesel, releasing more than 5,300 tons of carbon emissions, comparable to the yearly output of 400 average US households.

Adding to the spectacle, the yacht often sails alongside its 220-foot support ship, Wingman, which carries smaller boats, a miniature submarine, and even a helicopter.

Social Media Calls Out "Hypocrisy"

Zuckerberg has long been vocal about climate change and sustainable practices. He has supported initiatives under the Paris Agreement and invested over $100 million in climate advocacy. Yet, social media users are quick to highlight the contrast:

"Another reminder that Net Zero is only for the peasants," one X user wrote.

"Ordinary people drive electric cars and recycle. But for him, the planet apparently doesn't matter," added another.

Many see Launchpad as the ultimate symbol of the gap between public advocacy and private luxury.

Past Climate Warnings vs. Present Reality

In 2017, Zuckerberg warned that fighting climate change requires global cooperation:

"Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it's too late."

Critics argue that his personal carbon footprint sharply contradicts these statements, raising questions about accountability for the ultra-wealthy.

Part of a Broader Climate Debate

Launchpad is not an isolated example. Environmentalists recently faced criticism for removing 100,000 trees in Brazil to build infrastructure for the COP30 summit. Even with ambitious net-zero pledges from companies like Meta, Apple, and Google, the conversation continues about how the wealthy and large corporations balance influence, luxury, and climate responsibility.