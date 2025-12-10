Human Rights Focus Pakistan commemorated Human Rights Day in Faisalabad, with President Naveed Walter voicing alarm over rising persecution of minorities, misuse of blasphemy laws, and forced conversions, urging collective action for protection.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) commemorated Human Rights Day on December 10, at Vision Hall, Faisalabad. This year's observance followed the United Nations theme, "Reaffirming the Values of Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials," an official statement said.

The program aimed to reinforce core human rights principles and reconnect people to the understanding that human rights shape daily life, often in ways that go unnoticed. At a time marked by uncertainty and social instability, the focus on "everyday essentials" highlights that human rights are not abstract ideals, but the fundamental protections people depend on each day. HRFP's event brought together civil society members, lawyers, political and religious leaders, women activists, youth, students, and professionals from various fields, who attended in person and virtually as well from all provinces of Pakistan, as per the statement.

Concerns Over Rising Human Rights Violations

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), expressed concern that despite efforts to reaffirm human rights values, serious violations are increasingly being ignored. He highlighted the growing persecution of minorities, particularly the Christians, Hindus, Ahmadiyyas, and others whose cases often go unnoticed. He stressed that the alarming rise in false blasphemy accusations continues to destroy the lives of innocent people. The incidents involving violence, imprisonment, attacks on minorities, and the abductions of Christian and Hindu girls particularly require urgent attention, he added.

Naveed Walter, president HRFP, emphasized that the UN theme, "Our Everyday Essentials," calls for renewed focus, action, and solutions to protect victims and support affected families. He noted that collective efforts are needed to address abuses based on religion, gender, race, and ethnicity. Progress is possible, he said, when stakeholders actively work to promote, protect, and enforce human rights for achieving goals of a society where everyone can live with dignity, respect, and freedom, he stated.

National Minorities Commission Bill Welcomed with Caution

Furthermore, HRFP welcomed the passing of the National Assembly, National Minorities Commission Bill 2025, an initiative the Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has been advocating for since the Supreme Court's 2014 directive by Chief Justice Tassadaq Hussain Gillani. However, HRFP also expressed concern about the practice and independent functioning through such bodies under the government umbrella and laws, stressing that legislation is ineffective without fair enforcement. The organization called on society to play its role in promoting human rights, protecting vulnerable communities, and shaping an inclusive future.

Speakers Highlight Systemic Injustices

Speakers also emphasized the need for educational reforms that foster peace and tolerance among young generations. Speakers, including Raja Thomas, Ejaz Ghouri, Shamshad Gill, James Lal, John Victor, Bushra Bibi, Sadaf Shadman, Shahida Parveen and Sohail Emmanuel, stressed the importance of confronting long-standing injustices and inequalities while striving for a more inclusive and just world. They expressed deep sadness over ongoing violations targeting women, children, and minorities, poor implementation of the 5% minority job quota, pushing youth into neglect, and that minority students still lack exchange programs and international opportunities, the statement added. They also highlighted global challenges, like poverty, climate change, conflict, gender inequality, and systemic discrimination, that continue to undermine human rights.

Victims Share Personal Testimonies

During the event, some victims courageously shared their personal stories of discrimination and persecution due to their faith and beliefs. HRFP highlighted the ongoing hardships faced by minorities, including physical violence, false accusations at workplaces, and murders linked to personal disputes. The organization urged immediate action to end discrimination against domestic workers, unjust job dismissals, fabricated theft charges, physical and sexual abuse, forced conversions, and forced marriages of minority girls.

Urgent Call to Action and End to Hate Speech

Now is the time to ignite actions and revive a global commitment to human rights through stopping the hate speech, hate literature, misinformation, and disinformation against minorities to reshape public attitudes, HRFP added.

Event Concludes with Peaceful Protest

HRFP Program Coordinator Shadman John and Field Coordinator Hamdosh Samuel thanked the participants and distributed informational materials, including HRFP's REAT Helpline brochures, designed to help marginalized groups seek support and speak out against injustice. The event concluded with a peaceful protest, where participants raised play-cards and banners calling for "human rights, equality, and religious freedom for all."

Demonstrators highlighted issues faced by minorities and demanded an end to abductions, forced conversions, forced marriages, workplace harassment, religious discrimination, and misuse of blasphemy laws. Participants also called for curriculum reforms and renewed national efforts toward equality, justice, and freedom, chanting slogans such as "Our Everyday Essentials- Notice Now", "Yes to Human Rights-No to Violations," "Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now," and "Let's Struggle to Ensure Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All." (ANI)