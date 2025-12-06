The announcement was made by Limitless AI CEO in a video on X.

Limitless AI's CEO Dan Siroker announced via X on Friday that the AI wearable startup has been acquired by Meta Platforms.

"I'm excited to share that Limitless has been acquired by Meta!," Siroker said in a video update. The CEO added that the acquisition is part of Meta’s announcement to bring personal superintelligence to everyone, key to which is AI-wearables. Siroker said that Limitless will be working with Meta to bring the shared vision to life.

The CEO, however, did not disclose the terms of the deal.

