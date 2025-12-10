Indian H-1B visa applicants are facing significant appointment delays due to a new US social media vetting policy. The US Embassy in India has rescheduled many December interviews to March 2026 to screen applicants' public social media profiles.

A large number of Indian H-1B visa applicants are facing sudden setbacks after the US State Department's new social media vetting policy led to mass rescheduling of interview appointments. Many applicants who were preparing for December interviews have now been pushed to March 2026, forcing them to urgently rearrange travel, joining dates, and employer commitments.

US Embassy Confirms Rescheduling, Warns Against Showing Up Early

In an advisory issued late Tuesday, the US Embassy in India said applicants who received reschedule emails must strictly follow their new appointment dates.

“Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date," the notice said.

The Embassy also cautioned that anyone arriving at the consulate on their old date will be turned away at the gate.

"Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance," it warned.

Several interviews originally slotted for mid to late December are now being pushed to March, Bloomberg reported. The total number of affected applicants remains unclear.

Why These Delays Are Happening

Immigration attorney Steven Brown, from a leading US law firm, said the reschedules are directly linked to the expanded social media screening rules.

“Mission India confirms what we have been hearing. They have cancelled a number of appointments in the coming weeks and rescheduled them for March to allow for the social media vetting," he said.

Starting December 15, US consular officials will begin reviewing visa applicants' social media profiles, which must be set to public. The review aims to identify individuals who could be inadmissible or pose national security concerns.

Students and exchange visitors have already been subject to such checks, but this is the first time the rule is being applied so broadly to H-1B and H-4 dependents.

‘Every Visa Decision Is a National Security Decision’: US State Department

Defending the policy, the State Department reiterated that the enhanced screening is part of its national security framework.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," it said.

For many Indian applicants, especially those with joining deadlines in the US tech sector, the sudden disruption has created uncertainty and anxiety.

H-1B Program Already Under Pressure

The new vetting rules come at a time when the H-1B visa system is already facing heightened scrutiny.

In September, President Donald Trump introduced a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications, a move expected to significantly impact Indian professionals who make up the largest share of H-1B holders.

More recently, the US also paused Green Card, citizenship, and multiple immigration processes for individuals from 19 "countries of concern" following the fatal shooting of National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national.