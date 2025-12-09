According to a CNBC report, Meta is now working on a next-generation AI project, codenamed Avocado, which is expected to launch in early 2026.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg initially projected that the company’s Llama AI models would set the standard for the industry and democratize AI access.

Meta executives are addressing Avacado’s performance testing and model training challenges.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reportedly reshaping its AI strategy after recent developments indicate a shift from open-source Llama initiatives toward a more proprietary and high-investment approach, aimed at competing directly with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Project Avacado

Meta is now working on a next-generation AI project, codenamed Avocado, which is expected to launch in early 2026, rather than the initially anticipated late-2025 timeline, said the report.

Meta executives are addressing performance testing and model training challenges to ensure a smooth rollout, signaling a more cautious approach than last year’s ambitious Llama announcements.

Meta’s stock inched 0.4% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

