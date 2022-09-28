Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hurricane Ian: Cuba suffers complete blackout after storm, Florida on high alert

    Cuba, which has been experiencing regular power outages recently and has been grappling with an economic crisis, was pounded by Hurricane Ian. As Hurricane Ian nears Florida, locals are frantically preparing for potentially fatal tide waves, floods, and winds. The region could see its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

    Hurricane Ian Cuba suffers complete blackout after storm Florida on high alert gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday. 

    Residents in Florida are anxiously bracing for life-threatening tidal surges, floods and winds as Hurricane Ian approaches. The storm has already thrashed western Cuba and is expected to intensify before it makes landfall in Florida. The Tampa Bay region, which is home to more than three million people, is among the most vulnerable places in the US for severe flooding.

    The region could see its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. The 11 million citizens of Cuba will gradually have service restored, according to a statement from the Electric Union of Cuba. About 1 million people in Cuba's western regions first lost power, but eventually the entire grid failed.

    Also Read | A Royal snub: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted', get ‘lowest place’ in Royal family

    Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months.  It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown.

    Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and blew toppled trees.  Although there had not yet been any reports of casualties as of Tuesday night, authorities were still evaluating the damage. One of Cuba's most significant tobacco plantations, located near La Robaina, was destroyed by Ian's winds.

    Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel reportedly visited the damaged area, according to state media. The city of Pinar del Ro saw the brunt of the hurricane for an hour and a half, according to Cuba's Meteorology Institute. In addition to evacuating 50,000 people and establishing 55 shelters, authorities took action to save crops, particularly tobacco.

    Also Read | Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden; will he be sent to fight in Ukraine?

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph).

    Over the warm Gulf of Mexico, Ian was predicted to intensify further and approach the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were urged to flee, with maximum winds of 130 mph (209 kph). As the storm’s center moved into the Gulf, scenes of destruction emerged in Cuba. Authorities were still assessing the damage in its world-famous tobacco belt.

    Also read: On PM Modi's 'not era of war' message to Putin, here's what the White House said

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Extremely sensitive... US responds after Jaishankar raises visa delay issues - adt

    'Extremely sensitive...' US responds after Jaishankar raises visa delay issues

    A Royal snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markel demoted get lowest place in Royal family AJR

    A Royal snub: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted', get ‘lowest place’ in Royal family

    India is missing Shinzo Abe... Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to former Japanese PM - adt

    'India is missing Shinzo Abe...' Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to former Japanese PM

    Google celebrates NASA's successful DART mission with 'Smashing' gimmick; check here - adt

    Google celebrates NASA's successful DART mission with 'Smashing' gimmick; check here

    Shinzo Abe funeral Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    'India-Japan relations will deepen...' PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    Recent Stories

    Tata Tiago EV with 315 km range launched in India at Rs 849 lakh Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Tata Tiago EV with 315 km range launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh; Here's why you should buy it

    Is lower belly fat bothering you Here are 6 exercises that can help you get rid of it sur

    Is lower belly fat bothering you? Here are 6 exercises that can help you get rid of it

    Centre bans PFI: Congress, IUML welcomes decision; both want RSS also to be banned AJR

    Centre bans PFI: Congress, IUML welcomes decision; both want RSS also to be banned

    football Brazil vs Tunisia Tite lashes out at Tunisia players attempting harsh tackles on Neymar to take him out-ayh

    Tite lashes out at Tunisia players attempting harsh tackles on Neymar to take him out

    Taj Mahal most popular ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021-22: Govt report - adt

    Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021–2022: Govt report

    Recent Videos

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon