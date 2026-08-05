Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra urged US business leaders in Atlanta to invest in India's manufacturing and innovation sectors. He highlighted India's growth and invited partnership for 'Viksit Bharat' and a $500 billion bilateral trade goal.

Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday (local time) called on American business leaders across the southeastern US to deepen investment ties with India, pitching the nation's rapidly expanding manufacturing and innovation sectors as prime opportunities for global supply chain partnerships.

Sharing highlights from a Business Reception organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Atlanta on X, Ambassador Kwatra underscored India's strong economic growth trajectory, skilled talent pool, and robust innovation ecosystem.

The Ambassador also invited US enterprises to actively participate in realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat" while driving toward the shared goal of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade between India and the United States.

"Glad to engage with business leaders from across the southeastern United States at the @USISPForum Business Reception in Atlanta. India's strong growth, expanding manufacturing base, skilled talent, and innovation ecosystem offer unprecedented investment and supply chain partnerships. I invited businesses in the region to partner with India in realizing the vision of #ViksitBharat and advancing our shared goal of US$500 billion in bilateral trade," Kwatra wrote in a post on X.

The outreach in Atlanta underscores growing diplomatic efforts to expand US-India commercial engagement into dynamic regional economic hubs across the American Southeast.

High-Level Engagements in Georgia

Earlier on Monday, India's Ambassador to the United States, Kwatra, held a series of high-level engagements in the US state of Georgia, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, innovation and education, as India and the US continue to strengthen their strategic partnership.

In a series of posts on X, Kwatra shared details of his meetings with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, and academic leaders from universities across the southeastern United States.

Meeting with Governor Brian Kemp

Kwatra said he had a "warm meeting" with Governor Brian Kemp, during which he congratulated the governor on his successful tenure and discussed the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership.

"We discussed the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership, greater connectivity, and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education. Looking forward to Georgia's continued contribution to stronger India-U.S. ties," the envoy said.

Discussion with UPS CEO Carol Tome

The Indian ambassador also met UPS CEO Carol Tome to discuss the growing India-US economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and the company's expanding investments and presence in India.

"We discussed the growing India-U.S. economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and UPS's expanding investments, engagement and presence in India. Indian economy offers exciting opportunities in innovation, manufacturing, and global business partnerships," Kwatra said.

India-US Education Roundtable

As part of his engagements, Kwatra also participated in the India-US Education Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, where he interacted with leaders from 20 universities across the southeastern United States.