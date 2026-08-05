An Amnesty International-led coalition of 13 CSOs urged Pakistan to end growing restrictions on freedom of expression and press freedom. The groups cited the misuse of PECA to criminalize dissent and pressure on media organizations and journalists.

A coalition of 13 local and international civil society organisations, led by Amnesty International, has issued a joint appeal urging Pakistani authorities to immediately end growing restrictions on freedom of expression, press freedom, and human rights advocacy. In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the coalition warned that "national security, public order and 'false information' must not become open-ended justifications for criminalising dissent, controlling newsrooms or disconnecting entire populations".

Misuse of Cybercrime Laws

The advocacy groups highlighted a "broader pattern of using vague cybercrime provisions to criminalise protected expression and intimidate critical voices" under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The letter specifically cited recent summonses issued to prominent journalists, including Asad Ali Toor, as well as notices served to reporters from major news outlets and local press clubs.

Pressure on Media and Journalists

Beyond legal action, the joint statement raised alarm over mounting government pressure on newsrooms and television networks. The rights groups cited the forced removal of journalists and anchorpersons from broadcast television, including Munizae Jahangir, Matiullah Jan, and Kashif Abbasi, as retaliatory actions for covering sensitive political subjects. They also condemned punitive regulatory measures by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), including fines, suspensions, and employment directives that foster widespread self-censorship.

Examples of Media Suppression

"Previously, PECA notices have also been issued to Dawn journalist Muhammad Akbar Notezai; Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari; journalists Mujahid Sheikh, Sheraz Nisar, Ahmad Faraz, Yasir Shamoun, and Waseem Sabir; and lawyer Tariq Afghan. The law must not be used to criminalise journalism, legal advocacy, political criticism or human rights reporting. We are equally concerned regarding pressure from the Pakistani authorities on television journalists and management structure of media organisations. Journalist unions and rights groups have described the removal of journalist Munizae Jahangir's television news and politics programme after 11 years of broadcast on Aaj TV as retaliation for her reporting on topics considered too sensitive, including an interview with the Leader of the Opposition," the statement read.

"This follows the sudden sacking of journalist Matiullah Jan from Neo News earlier this year, reportedly due to similar pressure by the authorities, and the reported removal from air of anchorperson Kashif Abbasi. This is part of a wider pattern of forced silence. In 2021, journalist Hamid Mir was suspended by Geo News after speaking at a protest supporting an attacked journalist," it added.

Detention of Human Rights Lawyers

The signatories further demanded the immediate release of human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, who have remained imprisoned under PECA charges since January. The letter emphasised that their ongoing detention directly violates international standards, including the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers.

"Their appeals and sentence-suspension applications have not received substantive determination by the courts, despite a Supreme Court direction in May that the Islamabad High Court decide the matter within two weeks. On 28 July, their lawyers again sought an urgent hearing," the statement read.

Digital Rights and Censorship

Addressing digital rights, the coalition criticised blanket communications blackouts, calling for the full restoration of internet services in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir following disruptions that began in June. The group also called for an immediate reversal of the reported blocking of Al Jazeera's news website and the withdrawal of restrictive Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines.

"Pakistan's authorities must protect people, including journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders, rather than punish them simply for their work," the letter stated, reminding the government of its binding international obligations under Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The joint appeal was co-signed by Amnesty International, Article 19, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), Bolo Bhi, Lawyers for Lawyers, and several other international rights organisations. (ANI)